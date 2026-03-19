Bronson Xerri's demotion to NSW Cup this weekend looms as far more than just a stint in reserve grade; it shapes as a live audition for rival clubs as his future with the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs hangs in the balance.

Set to line up at left centre against the Canberra Raiders on Saturday, Xerri will effectively begin his campaign to secure a new home, with interest quietly building despite contractual complications.

The 24-year-old still has two years remaining on his current deal, meaning clubs cannot formally approach until the Bulldogs grant a release.

According to reports from The Daily Telegraph, the release may not be far away, stating that it would be “highly unlikely” for the Bulldogs to reject his request should negotiations progress.

The same report suggests Xerri has already begun informal discussions as he weighs up his next move.

The backdrop to Saturday's clash is a fractured relationship that now appears beyond repair.

Xerri reportedly sought an exit after being dropped to reserve grade, a decision that has accelerated the situation and turned this weekend into a crucial shop window.

For Xerri, the stakes are clear.

A strong performance won't just be about pushing back into the Bulldogs' NRL side — it's about reminding potential suitors of his value.

Sydney-based clubs, in particular, are expected to be watching closely, with the outside back keen to maintain his existing social and family network.

Several teams have already been linked, including the Manly Sea Eagles, Melbourne Storm, Parramatta Eels and the incoming Perth Bears.

Meanwhile, the Wests Tigers have already moved to shut down speculation linking them to the centre.

Notably, Xerri himself has remained silent publicly, yet to make any statement on his position as the situation unfolds behind the scenes.

Bulldogs coach Cameron Ciraldo addressed the situation midweek, making it clear where the immediate focus lies.

“His (best) response right now is to go back to reserve grade and be the best possible player he can be and force his way back into the NRL team. Bronson Xerri, at his best, will force his way back into our team somewhere. The ball's totally in his court. Be upset, but then do what's best for the team,” the Bulldogs coach told the media.