The first Ashes Test in over two decades is here, with England to take on Australia in London at Wembley Stadium.

Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30am (AEDT), and you can follow all the action here in our live blog.

FULLTIME - England 6 - Australia 26

That'll be that in London. Australia look for a final try, but can't find one as Grant drops the ball cold. Australia win by 20 points in London.

The Kangaroos way too good for England. It was clunky early, but Reece Walsh drives the Kangaroos through an excellent second half to overcome an English side who didn't look like scoring for much of the game.

England had chances, but execution was poor. They were physical enough early, but seemed to run out of puff. Plenty to think about for Shaun Wane.

79' - England 6 - Australia 26

Australia now force a drop out as well. This will be the final set of the game.

79' - England 6 - Australia 26

England get to about halfway, Lewis kicks high and Walsh grabs it well. Inside two minutes to go.

78' - England 6 - Australia 26

Bit of handbags at ten paces here. All happened in the background, players ran from everywhere. No one threw any punches though so we just play on.

77' - England 6 - Australia 26: CONVERSION ENGLAND, MIKEY LEWIS

England convert. Just a couple of minutes left here.

77' - England 4 - Australia 26: TRY ENGLAND, DARYL CLARK

Australia get to continue defending with 13 as England look for a try. And they find one. Daryl Clark just goes out of dummy half through some incredibly soft defence.

76' - England 0 - Australia 26

England with another chance to find a consolation try off that knock on. Early kick, chaser knocked down and it's a penalty for England.

Harry Grant challenges... I reckon all he will do is wind up with a player in the sin bin here.

Replays will show that Lewis grubbered through and Cleary wound up taking Wardle out who was trying to race through the line in pursuit of the footy.

Cleary absolutely goes across him. Takes Wardle out.

Penalty England. This should be a sin bin. It won't be, but it should have been.

74' - England 0 - Australia 26

Bit of Harlem Globetrotters stuff from the Kangaroos there, but a shift left ends in tears as Shibasaki knocks on to Crichton.

73' - England 0 - Australia 26: CONVERSION AUSTRALIA, NATHAN CLEARY

No goal-kicking issues for Cleary today. Five for five. Australia cruising.

71' - England 0 - Australia 24: TRY AUSTRALIA, REECE WALSH

Over goes Walsh again. The English were looking dangerous for a moment, but almost as quickly as it happened, the Kangaroos are going agai from long range. Walsh dummies and goes, finds Shibasaki, and he then goes back inside to Walsh who is over for a double.

The scoreboard is probably starting to look a fair reflection of the game now.

Based on today, it's hard to see how England get close in either the second or third Test.

68' - England 0 - Australia 20

England just, for the most part, haven't looked like scoring and that is the case again here - Pedestrian, in the way of each other, and directionless. Farnworth almost created something through the middle, then on the last they go left and a ball has bounced forward off Williams into Lewis who was over. A certain knock on though.

67' - England 0 - Australia 20

And now we have a captain's challenge just to drag this game out some more. What a mess. Australia knock it on, the play the ball was a mess. The challenge is inconclusive though because the video referee can't clarify when the referee called held. England on the attack.

66' - England 0 - Australia 20: CONVERSION AUSTRALIA, NATHAN CLEARY

Cleary converts again. He is four from four.

65' - England 0 - Australia 18: TRY AUSTRALIA, ANGUS CRICHTON

Australia inside 20 with two playes up their sleeve, then it's a shift left and Crichton will have a double. Great bit of work from Munster here who stays alive in a tackle, flicks an inside ball in support for Crichton who runs away to score. Dearden and Cleary involved in the lead-up there too.

Game is well and truly gone now.

63' - England 0 - Australia 14

England almost had another 40/20 through Litten, but it's pulled up by Walsh, and then, England are, finally, at long last, penalised for their slow ruck speed. Australia to go back onto the attack.

61' - England 0 - Australia 14

England must find points right here. No ifs, no buts. Lewis kicks on the last, Wardle knocks it down to Pearce-Paul, he finds Johnstone who grubbers and Nawaqanitawase! Brilliant play. Picks it up and grabs 20 metres or so as well.

60' - England 0 - Australia 14

England back to halfway on Tackle 2, and they need to start throwing it around looking for points here. Six again awarded too after what looked like a forward pass is let go.

59' - England 0 - Australia 14

Clunky. Australia knock it on again.

58' - England 0 - Australia 14

England need to find a way to score, and quickly, but this set starts off their own ten metre line with the scrum, and goes nowhere fast. They do shuffle right on tackle four to Farnworth, but he is shut down quickly. Welsby tacled on five, then Mikey Lewis kicks from inside 40 down to Nawaqanitawase.

57' - England 0 - Australia 14

Tom Dearden into the game.

56' - England 0 - Australia 14

England might be clunky, but the Kangaroos aren't a whole lot better. Six again, then they go left, Cleary throws a dummy, then a pass, and throws it forward and to the ground.

England just hanging onto a glimmer of hope by the skin of their teeth.

55' - England 0 - Australia 14

England finish their set without a whole lot going.

54' - England 0 - Australia 14

England get it back from a short drop out, then there is a bit of argey bargey here. Munster and Farnworth involved. Liam Moore just wants to get on with the game though and that's what we will do.

53' - England 0 - Australia 14

England can't score. They have it stripped and Walsh runs 40 or so metres before going to ground. That will bring Australia back onto the attack though as Munster is tackled 20 out, centre field on the fourth play. Good place to set up, and Grant goes the chip and chase, forcing a drop out.

52' - England 0 - Australia 14

England going nowhere fast here. Pedestrian would be the way to describe it, but then Litten comes up with a 40/20! Huge play, and England have another chance to get off the duck egg.

51' - England 0 - Australia 14

Australia get to about 40 out, Walsh bombs and Welsby comes up with it under pressure from the Aussie chasers.

48' - England 0 - Australia 14

England appear to drop this coming out of their own end now after a solid set from Australia, but the ruling is six again.

They don't exactly make the most of it. Half a break on the right, Young through, tackled by Shibasaki and he tries to offload but only manages to throw it forward into Reece Walsh's head.

England have a lot to work on here.

45 - England 0 - Australia 14: CONVERSION AUSTRALIA, NATHAN CLEARY

Cleary converts.

Tell you what, just read a comment from Lee Addison - the Rugby League Coach - about the referees allowing wrestlemania.

Hard to disagree. You get the feeling the ruck will be a fair bit quicker with Grant Atkins in charge for the second Test which will suit the Kangaroos.

44' - England 0 - Australia 12: TRY AUSTRALIA, ANGUS CRICHTON

England with a solid set ending in a kick that will force Australia to bring it out of their own end, before the tourists look to do similar, but then run it on the last. Munster runs into a defensive line sitting back, he finds Crichton and he will just run away to score. What was going on there? Welsby didn't look to tackle him, and neither did anyone else.

We are heading to the video for some reason. Grounding, apparently. The most simple slam down of all-time. Try.

42' - England 0 - Australia 8

The floodgates could open here if Australia score. They look to be all over England, but Young is eventually held up over the line by a desperate Welsby. England continue to scramble, and then Cleary with a perfect kick to the corner. Nawaqanitawase flies, but England do enough to force the ball out.

England survive.

41' - England 0 - Australia 8

England look for a 40/20 at the end of their first set through Litten, but Australia! Walsh! He breaks away on the carry back and links with Addo-Carr who is ankle tapped 30 out. Australia on the attack.

40' - England 0 - Australia 8

You feel England must score first here. Australia to kick-of.

40' - England 0 - Australia 8

Teams are back for the second half.

HALFTIME - England 0 - Australia 8

That's it for the first half.

Scrappy from both sides. Bombed tries from both sides. Australia managed to grab the lead heading into halftime and you'd have to assume they are favourites to kick away with this here, although you could argue the try they scored actually wasn't.

England very physical but just lacking polish. How much that has taken out of them though remains to be seen.

We will be back in 10 minutes or so for the second half.

40' - England 0 - Australia 8: PENALTY GOAL AUSTRALIA, NATHAN CLEARY

Cleary slots it.

39' - England 0 - Australia 6

Australia grab a penalty here with Carrigan making a break and offloading to Walsh who was tackled before he got the ball.

Australia to take a shot at penalty goal. This will probably be it for the first half.

38' - England 0 - Australia 6

England find some space on the left, and an early kick on the run goes through from Johnstone, but it just takes an unlucky bounce and travels dead as the minutes tick down towards halftime.

37' - England 0 - Australia 6

Australia seem to score, but I promise you they don't. Addo-Carr runs into Young full speed in an aerial collision, and that's the way the video referee will rule. Penalty England.

35' - England 0 - Australia 6

Cleary goes the short drop out and England are ruled to have knocked it on the air. Australia survive with their narrow lead in tact.

34' - England 0 - Australia 6

England getting desperate for points, but again, not much happening. Welsby looks a passenger as he is driven backwards on the third. They kick early and Cleary covers to push it dead for a drop out.

33' - England 0 - Australia 6

And now Walmsley is stripped of the ball by Grant. Penalty England.

32' - England 0 - Australia 6

Australia turn it over now. Nawaqanitawase forces a very average pass after England muscled up well during that set. Australia doing a lot of that.

31' - England 0 - Australia 6

England need points here. No doubt. Walmsley almost strolls over, then they go right and Welsby is shut down. The next play sees a loss of 20 metres. England just all at sea here. Pedestrian and in each other's way. Last play from 30 out, Williams is allowed to run, then kicks for Young, but Addo-Carr takes it easily as you like.

29' - England 0 - Australia 6

England ringing some changes. Jez Litten out there now along with Walmsley.

They look to run it on the last here as well and do find some space. Wardle throws the inside ball, Walsh knocks it down and it's six again.

28' - England 0 - Australia 6

Australia now go for a run on the last down the right. Cleary slips back on the inside, but gets rid of the footy and Australia grab six again.

From that though, they go left, Shibasaki throws an inside ball for Crichton and he spills it.

27' - England 0 - Australia 6

England bomb another opportunity without firing a shot here. They go left and wind up over the sideline. Very, very clunky are the hosts.

25' - England 0 - Australia 6

Appears Yeo is done for the game based on the interchange graphic which just popped up on screen.

Meanwhile, Australia got lucky to not be penalised with Walsh seemingly rag dolling Farnworth off the ball. Karma pays down the field though as the Kangaroos turn it over.

23' - England 0 - Australia 6: CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL, NATHAN CLEARY

Cleary slots it.

22' - England 0 - Australia 4: TRY AUSTRALIA, REECE WALSH

England with a solid set, then a kick allowed to bounce, which it does straight to Nawaqanitawase. The Kangaroos get lucky, make some changes and Collins is out there now.

Australia swing it to the right and there is plenty to check here. Long-range try to Walsh, but there looked to be an obstruction.

Upstairs we go.

It's Hudson Young on Mikey Lewis here that is the issue. They have cleared this. There was a forward pass on the way in, but they can't check that. Walsh gets the first try of his Kangaroos debut.

20' - England 0 - Australia 0

Walsh with a great carry back from the fullback, then Australia switch it to the right where Staggs is almost through. Great tackle from Johnstone. Grant kicks early from dummy half, but Welsby does a superb job at the back before the kick chase shuts him down.

19' - England 0 - Australia 0

Farnworth has a little problem here. Brought it back to halfway for England and then got up very slowly. Ankle? Knee? We will keep an eye on that.

18' - England 0 - Australia 0

The Kangaroos get into position for an attacking kick, which they do for Addo-Carr. Dominic Young reads it well though and is there to tackle him forcing the handover.

17' - England 0 - Australia 0

Or not... Lees takes it into the line and puts it down. Sloppy at the moment this game as we await the first points.

16' - England 0 - Australia 0

The Aussies turn it over again with an unneccesary pass. England have another chance to come up with some points here.

15' - England 0 - Australia 0

England struggle for metres in this set, then it's a low kick down the ground from inside 40. Australia bringing it back through the backs.

14' - England 0 - Australia 0

An average set from Australia. Not much happening, then a shallow, not high enough kick from Cleary. England come up with it.

13' - England 0 - Australia 0

Captains challenge, and it's going to be successful. Not overly clever from John Bateman who gives Reece Walsh's head a bit of a shove in the play the ball.

13' - England 0 - Australia 0

A fast paced opening here. No penalties, no six agains, but here is an error from Australia as they bring it out of their own end. England with another huge opportunity here. Ruled a sloppy play the ball from Walsh.

12' - England 0 - Australia 0

Australia's set ends in a bomb down to the corner. Good take from Johnstone under pressure from Nawaqanitawase.

10' - England 0 - Australia 0

England bomb an opportunity here. A long floating ball over the top, but it's well off the mark and heads over the sideline with Young unable to track it down.

8' - England 0 - Australia 0

Looks like Yeo may be concussed here. Young went straight through him and Carrigan, and Walsh then knocked down a pass to save the day with the line break.

Yeo is indeed off for a HIA.

6' - England 0 - Australia 0

Now England knock it on as they go onto the attack. Some early game nerves here.

5' - England 0 - Australia 0

Ordinary set to the right for the Kangaroos. Young had it, tried to get an arm free to force a pass and dropped it.

4' - England 0 - Australia 0

Australia now muscling up in defence, but a good run from Dominic Young reverses momentum for a brief moment. The end of the set is slow for England though and Williams has to kick from short of halfway down to Addo-Carr.

3' - England 0 - Australia 0

Australia working it out of their own end through the backs, with Addo-Carr involved. Fa'asuamaleaui and Yeo have good runs up to halfway, then Munster kicks on the left. It's high rather than long, but no pressure on Welsby as he brings it back and shifts to Johnstone who was almost through but is tackled by Staggs.

2' - England 0 - Australia 0

The English backs ripping in early in this set before Pearce-Paul ha sa run on the left. They finish just short of halfway, and a long kick from Williams is brought back by Nawaqanitawase.

1' - England 0 - Australia 0

So, away we go! England meeting the first couple of tackles with heavy contact, then Grant gets a run in. Australia make it to halfway and kick long.

0' - England 0 - Australia 0

Liam Moore is our referee. England to kick-off.

12:30am

Anthems done. It's go time at Wembley.

12:26am

Time for the national anthems. Australia first, then England. Kick-off straight after that.

12:25am

England do make the Aussies wait, but eventually George Williams leads them out - plenty, if not all, of the home players wearing jackets. That wasn't the case for the green and gold.

12:23am

And here come the Aussies, led by Isaah Yeo.

12:21am

Expect the teams aren't far away from making an appearance at Wembley as we prepare for kick-off.

12:10am

The Kangaroos team has finally been confirmed. No changes.

The Kangaroos team has finally been confirmed. No changes.

20 minutes to kick-off.

20 minutes to kick-off.

12:04am

Some other big international rugby league on today. France against Jamaica for a spot in the Rugby League World Cup next year.

The Kangaroos still haven't released their final team, by the way.

Crowd building nicely at Wembley. Should be a cracking atmosphere.

11:54pm

The wait goes on for a Kangaroos team list...

I have to say, this feels like it could be an ambush waiting to happen. No real preparation for the Kangaroos and 60,000 tickets sold on a cold day at Wembley.

England might just find a way to go 1-0 up here.

11:45pm

We are still waiting for a Kangaroos team to be confirmed here. In the meantime, have a look at the comparison between this side, and the last Ashes team of 2003!

11:40pm

Maybe no surprise as the Northern Hemipshere heads into winter, but it's not exactly warm. 11 degrees at the moment with a chance of rain throughout the game.

11:23pm

First thing is first - England have named their team.

You can check it out here, but AJ Brimson is the 18th man, Jake Wardle is in the centres, and the rest is more or less as expected.

We are still waiting for the final 17 for Australia, but not expecting any changes.

11:20pm

Hello, Good Evening and Welcome to Zero Tackle's live coverage of the first Ashes Test from London. Scott Pryde here to take you through all the action over the next couple of hours.