The Ashes returns in 2025 for the first time in over two decades, with the Australian Kangaroos under the coaching of Kevin Walters looking to get the better of England.
Walters named his side for the first game of the series - to be played at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday morning (AEDT) during the week - with a number of debutants joined by familiar faces.
The best players in the NRL will go into the Ashes as favourites, but when it comes to the great Australian rugby league sides, it'll be intriguing in the years to come to see how the names stack up.
The last Ashes side from 2003 featured some of the greats of the game, with Darren Lockyer in those days still at fullback, and a fearsome forward pack lead by Shane Webcke and Robbie Kearns.
Brett Kimmorley was at halfback, while Danny Buderus rounded out the spine, with the likes of Phil Bailey, Joel Clinton, Ryan Girdler and Luke Lewis also part of the touring side but not playing the third Test, held that year in Huddersfield.
|
2003 3rd Test
|
2025 1st Test
|Darren Lockyer
|1
|Reece Walsh
|Anthony Minichiello
|2
|Mark Nawaqanitawase
|Craig Wing
|3
|Kotoni Staggs
|Michael De Vere
|4
|Gehamat Shibasaki
|Matt Sing
|5
|Josh Addo-Carr
|Michael Crocker
|6
|Cameron Munster
|Brett Kimmorley
|7
|Nathan Cleary
|Shane Webcke
|8
|Patrick Carrigan
|Danny Buderus
|9
|Harry Grant
|Robbie Kearns
|10
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|Steve Simpson
|11
|Angus Crichton
|Craig Fitzgibbon
|12
|Hudson Young
|Luke Ricketson
|13
|Isaah Yeo
|Petero Civoniceva
|14
|Tom Dearden
|Willie Mason
|15
|Lindsay Collins
|Trent Waterhouse
|16
|Reuben Cotter
|Darren Smith
|17
|Keaon Koloamatangi
The key word is “team”. I suspect that the 2003 side had more cohesiveness; this year’s side does not have the same level of familiarity with each other.
Not an issue for “eyes-up footy”, but it is likely too be an issue for set plays.