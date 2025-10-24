The Ashes returns in 2025 for the first time in over two decades, with the Australian Kangaroos under the coaching of Kevin Walters looking to get the better of England.

Walters named his side for the first game of the series - to be played at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday morning (AEDT) during the week - with a number of debutants joined by familiar faces.

The best players in the NRL will go into the Ashes as favourites, but when it comes to the great Australian rugby league sides, it'll be intriguing in the years to come to see how the names stack up.

The last Ashes side from 2003 featured some of the greats of the game, with Darren Lockyer in those days still at fullback, and a fearsome forward pack lead by Shane Webcke and Robbie Kearns.

Brett Kimmorley was at halfback, while Danny Buderus rounded out the spine, with the likes of Phil Bailey, Joel Clinton, Ryan Girdler and Luke Lewis also part of the touring side but not playing the third Test, held that year in Huddersfield.

