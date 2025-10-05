The 2025 NRL Grand Final is here, with the Melbourne Storm and Brisbane Broncos clashing in Sydney. Follow all the action live on Zero Tackle with our blog, scores and commentary.

The Storm and Broncos both won a qualifying final and preliminary final on their way to the grand final, having had the week off in the middle of the finals.

They now clash to becomke the first premiers not named the Penrith Panthers since the Storm beat Penrith in 2020.

Brisbane ended Penrith's charge for five straight last Sunday, while the Storm, who enter the grand final with 48 extra hours recovery, beat the Sharks last weekend.

Kick-off is set for 7:30pm (AEDT) at Sydney Olympic Park's Accor Stadium.

FULLTIME - Storm 22 - Broncos 26

A grand final for the ages.

Our match report is now live on site, and we will have plenty of analysis to follow in the next hour or two.

Thanks for joining us.

80' - Storm 22 - Broncos 26

The Storm are chucking it around side to side. Almost through on the left, then Katoa breaks through on the right and had Papenhuyzen on the inside but REECE WALSH! What an unbelievable tackle.

What an unbelievable tackle. Saves the game. Does he? Back to the middle, Hughes appears to have done his knee.

He manages to play it and Brisbane survive.

Brisbane are the premiers.

WHAT A GRAND FINAL.

79' - Storm 22 - Broncos 26

Brisbane with a great set off the penalty and they hand it over in the corner.

Melbourne have to go 95 metres in 55 seconds.

79' - Storm 22 - Broncos 26

This should be a send off. Loiero has gone with a shoulder to the head of Willison.

It won't be a send off - or rather can't be because Brisbane should have had three sin bins tonight, but none of them have been.

Loiero will be sin binned though.

78' - Storm 22 - Broncos 26

The Storm starting to run out of minutes. Munster with an offload to Grant who goes for the posts, but he is tackled. Still four plays to go, and they go left through Hughes and Papenhuyzen for Wishart who finds Coates, but he ran out of room. He is taken over the touchline.

Two and a half minutes to go.

77' - Storm 22 - Broncos 26

The Storm on the attack here. Munster and MacDonald have a go, then they come right, Papenhuyzen shuffles on the inside for Meaney and there is another penalty here. Piakura hits Papenhuyzen very late, and very carelessly. No sin bin.

76' - Storm 22 - Broncos 26

The Storm break away through the right hand side, but are shut down again through Ezra Mam. He has had Will Warbrick for dinner in this second half.

The ball then goes back into the middle, Utoikamanu tries an offload and the ball goes the other way. Captain's challenge, Ezra Mam ruled to have come up with a high shot, and it's a Storm penalty 20 out. They won't have a better chance than now.

Mam probably should be in the sin bin too just quietly.

75' - Storm 22 - Broncos 26

The Broncos had an attacking raid there, but it winds up in a forward pass, so the Victorian side are still alive.

74' - Storm 22 - Broncos 26

The Storm will have a chance to attack at the end of this set. They attack to the left and are 20 out to start the last play. Munster very shallow, kicks for Coates, the ball ricochets out of the challenge and Brisbane come up with it.

73' - Storm 22 - Broncos 26

Still a lot of time left in this game. Alec MacDonald is back on, so Melbourne have 16. Brisbane only have 14 with Karapani, Reynolds and Hunt all out.

72' - Storm 22 - Broncos 26

After the concussion, Melbourne seemingly forgot it was the last and will be forced to hand it over.

72' - Storm 22 - Broncos 26

This is a disaster for the Broncos. Ben Hunt gone for a concussion test now. That'll be Category 1 too. He is absolutely staggering.

70' - Storm 22 - Broncos 26

The Storm looking for a way out of their own end, but can't find one here so Hughes has to kick from his own 40. Walsh with a trap and he is tackled by a good chase inside his own 20.

69' - Storm 22 - Broncos 26

So, the Broncos back on the ball, but momentum seems to be shifting here. Brisbane do get to halfway, but things are slower. Hunt bombs and Warbrick manages to hang onto it there.

68' - Storm 22 - Broncos 26

Papenhuyzen! Off he goes from the scrum. He looks to flick a pass back behind him to Warbrick, but he drops it. Warbrick is having a stinker, and the Broncos survive.

67' - Storm 22 - Broncos 26

This is a big blow for the Broncos. Karapani set for a concussion test with less than 15 to go.

And an even bigger blow. Shocking bit of work in the middle as Haas makes a simple error in the play the ball. They haven't had to do a lot of defence, the Broncos, but they'll have to now.

66' - Storm 22 - Broncos 26

Here come the Storm, but no. A terrible bit of work to the right. A bouncing pass, and it goes through Warbrick's legs who was just way too casual. He is then shut down and taken over the sideline by Mam, who has been unreal off the bench.

65' - Storm 22 - Broncos 26

The Broncos with another chance to attack, but Walsh with an average chip kick. Papenhuyzen takes it off his boot laces and brings it back strongly. Great take and the sort of thing that can turn momentum in a hurry.

64' - Storm 22 - Broncos 26

The Storm again looking for something out of their own end. A good run from Papenhuyzen, and one to follow from Coates. Hughes kicks high from halfway and Karapani takes it well, then returns brilliantly.

63' - Storm 22 - Broncos 26

Really strong runs from Brisbane here. Walsh through the line and he stays down complaining about some high contact. Replays show an accidental face slap in the tackle, but it's not reportable, so on we go. That really could have been the brief stopage Melbourne needed.

Brisbane clear halfway though before Warbrick fields a bomb in the corner.

62' - Storm 22 - Broncos 26

The Storm need a moment of magic, brilliance... Something here. Coates and Warbrick involved to start the set, then Wishart. Decent runs, but they need more to flip the momentum. It almost was there with Meaney running onto an inside pass, but he is tackled well. Munster allowed to run on the last, great kick and Brisbane have to bring it back off their own line.

61' - Storm 22 - Broncos 26

Brisbane are absolutely flying here. Melbourne got through their set, but are straight onto the back foot as Brisbane go at them again. Walsh dangerous on the fourth, then Haas off a quick play the ball makes half a break. 15 out, right, Mam steps, grubbers, and Piakura comes up with it, but it will be a handover.

60' - Storm 22 - Broncos 26

Brisbane with another good set after points and the kick on the last is allowed to bounce. Melbourne do come up with it, but that was eyebrow raising.

59' - Storm 22 - Broncos 26: CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL, REECE WALSH

Walsh slots it from the sideline.

They lead by four.

Adam Reynolds, by the way, apparently has a calf injury.

57' - Storm 22 - Broncos 24: TRY, GEHAMAT SHIBASAKI

The kick-off is allowed to bounce and Brisbane manage to - only just mind you - stop it from bouncing dead.

Brisbane with a good set after points, Mam involved again, then Walsh to the right, he runs around the defence and Brisbane are tackled by the scramble 20 out. Last play, through the hands and Walsh has thrown a forward pass.

Hasn't he? No. Let go, and Brisbane are over again through Shibasaki as he darts through the line.

Reece Walsh has just taken over this game.

56' - Storm 22 - Broncos 20: CONVERSION MISSED, REECE WALSH

Reynolds off the ground. Walsh with a kick from the sideline to level it. He can't do so.

55' - Storm 22 - Broncos 20: TRY, DEINE MARINER

The Broncos have Payne Haas back out there now, and he has had a long stint on the bench, so will be relatively fresh... And dangerous.

They come up the middle do the Broncos, inside ten, and it's Reece Walsh. He is simply that guy tonight. Grabs it on the right, throws a three-man cut out and Deine Mariner is over.

What a try. What a pass.

54' - Storm 22 - Broncos 16

The Storm surviving that raid was enormous, but Brisbane continuing to fight here. Mam with a huge tackle forcing an error at about halfway.

53' - Storm 22 - Broncos 16

The Broncos grab six again off some Walsh dancing after the drop out. They have a couple of cracks at the Storm line, then Willison is held up over the line on Tackle 3.

Staggs to the right and he rips an offload, but the Broncos can't find a way over. Left through Hunt and Walsh who throws a rainbow offload to Shibasaki, but it's forward. It has been called forward.

Was it? Replays please.

Yes, I think so. Incredible work from Walsh, but the right decision.

52' - Storm 22 - Broncos 16

This game is 16 on 15 at the moment. Reynolds is out, Howarth is out, and Alec MacDonald is unlikely to return.

51' - Storm 22 - Broncos 16

Back to the action then and the Broncos are right on the attack. They swing it left on the last, Mam with incredible hands to grab a low pass and a grubber, and he forces a drop out.

50' - Storm 22 - Broncos 16

Well, the Storm with a good set, and the Broncos with one as well. but Reynolds is the story here. He has gone off the park on the far side and been replaced by Cory Paix. He can't walk though. Looks in a really bad way.

48' - Storm 22 - Broncos 16

The Broncos with a strong set after points here, then Reynolds kicks through the line and he has done his hamstring I fear. He was chasing his own kick, pulled up lame and then waved to the trainer.

He is gone. Enormous moment in this game.

47' - Storm 22 - Broncos 16: CONVERSION MISSED, ADAM REYNOLDS

Reynolds can't add the extras from out wide, but we are back to a six-point game.

46' - Storm 22 - Broncos 16: TRY, GEHAMAT SHIBASAKI

The Broncos need to find points here you feel. They swing it right and will do just that. Reynolds, Mam, Shibasaki and he breaks the line, reaching out and planting it through the defence.

Broncos alive.

44' - Storm 22 - Broncos 12

The Broncos back to halfway through this seven-tackle set. Mam looked dangerous but was dropped. Willison with a run on the right, then there is a bomb and Papenhuyzen flies, but knocks it on in the air and gets up holding an arm.

A small indication Walsh may have tackled Papenhuyzen in the air, but no call on that coming, so it's a Brisbane scrum.

43' - Storm 22 - Broncos 12

The Storm on the attack then off the kick out on the full. Short kick for Kamikamica after looking more likely to run or pass, and the Melbourne prop has claimed a try.

He is hit by Walsh in attempting to score, and he has absolutely dropped it.

What a bit of defence from Walsh. Atkins with... Another interesting call.

42' - Storm 22 - Broncos 12

The Broncos back to halfway then with a set going not all that far, then Reynolds shanks a kick out on the full.

Weird old start to the second half.

41' - Storm 22 - Broncos 12

So, the Storm with first use of it. A set up to halfway, then a very, very shallow kick from Hughes. It bounces and Brisbane are dragged back to the 20 in recovering.

40' - Storm 22 - Broncos 12

Broncos to kick-off.

40' - Storm 22 - Broncos 12

Teams are back for the second half!

HALFTIME - Storm 22 - Broncos 12

What a half of rugby league that was.

Side to side, end to end. Six tries. Just awesome grand final footy that.

The Storm have the ten-point lead heading into the break and both teams will be looking to do plenty of chatting about their defence during the next 15 minutes.

Plenty of recovering too. That was exhausting.

We will be back soon here on Zero Tackle for the second stanza.

40' - Storm 22 - Broncos 12

Brendan Piakura has passed his concussion test, so he will be allowed back.

Meanwhile, the Broncos looking for a pre halftime trick shot, spreading it both ways out of their own end, and they do find a way through with Shibasaki through, but tackled by Papenhuyzen. They get one last play from 20 out, Walsh inside to Willison and Papenhuyzen comes up with a second huge tackle in as many plays.

What a first half.

39' - Storm 22 - Broncos 12

A solid set for Brisbane is backed up by an even better one for the Storm, with Papenhuyzen finding space behind the ruck, and then Wishart almost breaking through. Hughes kicks high from 30 out, and Walsh does a great job under pressure. He passes to Mam who drops it, but knocks it backwards.

38' - Storm 22 - Broncos 12

The Storm back with it after points, and a spread out of their own end sees Warbrick over halfway on the fourth. Solid finish to the set through Papenhuyzen and a Munster kick. It lands perfectly and Brisbane have to bring it back off their own line.

37' - Storm 22 - Broncos 12: CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL, NICK MEANEY

Meaney adds the extras and the lead is back out to ten with three and a half to go in the first half.

35' - Storm 20 - Broncos 12: TRY, JAHROME HUGHES

The Storm up the middle through Kamikamica to start the set, then Katoa is dangerous on the right. Loiero has a crack up the middle, and Brisbane hold firm for now, but not when Jahrome Hughes gets an unbelievable step going.

That was out of this world. Bang, bang, past the defence and he scores behind the sticks.

34' - Storm 16 - Broncos 12

The Storm with an attacking kick for Coates on the last. He has to run around the defenders and challenged for it just enough to ensure it has gone out off Brisbane.

Melbourne with a new set of six on the attack.

33' - Storm 16 - Broncos 12

The Broncos with a solid set after points, but then they give away a penalty as the Storm bring it out of their own end for a high shot.

Meanwhile, Jack Howarth is OUT, Alec MacDonald has an elbow problem, and Brendan Piakura's concussion is a Category 2 symptom, so he will be allowed to take an assessment.

32' - Storm 16 - Broncos 12

Ezra Mam onto the park now.

31' - Storm 16 - Broncos 12: CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL, ADAM REYNOLDs

Reynolds makes no mistake. The Broncos had to score next, and they have. What a grand final this is shaping up as.

30' - Storm 16 - Broncos 10: TRY, REECE WALSH

The Storm with a solid enough set off their own line, but then Brisbane back onto the attack and it's Reece Walsh! He has been involved in everything here. Rockets through a broken defensive line, steps a few in support defence and scores next to the posts.

All set by an inside ball from Smoothy to Hetherington, quick play the ball and Walsh just exploded there.

29' - Storm 16 - Broncos 6

You feel the Broncos have to find a way to score here. They won't immediately, but the attack will continue with an accidental offside ruled on the grubber against the Storm.

Melbourne are going to use their captain's challenge.

Reynolds went with the grubber into the knee of King, then back into Reynolds. The ball never even touched Alec MacDonald. Who knows what Grant Atkins was looking at, but a successful challenge.

Brendan Piakura meanwhile coming off with a head injury assessment needed.

28' - Storm 16 - Broncos 6

Payne Haas played 80 minutes last week. He has just been taken interchanged. Interesting stuff from Michael Maguire it could be said.

Back on the park and Briabane working their way through this seven tackle set. They work it left and Jahrome Hughes hits Xavier Willison marginally high. Penalty.

27' - Storm 16 - Broncos 6

The Storm looking to shake things up with Alec MacDonald into the game now. Melbourne have to kick out of their own 40 this time, and Munster's kick takes a horror bounce, rolling dead. Seven-tackle set ahead for Brisbane.

26' - Storm 16 - Broncos 6

The Broncos on the attack and getting a six again of their own here. Twice in fact, so weight of possession flipping quickly.

They swing it right and Reece Walsh was halfway through, then offloaded to Mariner, but the Broncos scramble well. Brisbane swing it all the way back to the left, and Ben Hunt grubbers, but it's a shocker. Play 3 and absolutely nothing going for it. Melbourne come up with it.

Brisbane look rattled.

25' - Storm 16 - Broncos 6

The Broncos take a chip kick off the scrum. Forces a drop out, but that was dangerous.

24' - Storm 16 - Broncos 6

That's how a game can change quick smart. Stefano Utoikamanu drops the steeden coming out of his own end.

23' - Storm 16 - Broncos 6: CONVERSION MISSED, NICK MEANEY

Meaney can't add the extras from the sideline.

22' - Storm 16 - Broncos 6: TRY, WILL WARBRICK

The Storm have to attack against 13, but they are still dominating here, and the weight of possession will continue catching up with the Broncos you feel. Things do come to an absolute stop midway through the set, before a spread right finds Warbrick who dives over in the corner.

Melbourne are over again, absolutely dominating, and running away with it. My oh my Brisbane's discipline is bad, but a lovely pass there from Eliesa Katoa who has had a super start to this game.

21' - Storm 12 - Broncos 6

So, the Storm back onto the attack after the six again, and they bring it left with Coates going through the line. Walsh comes across and hits him high.

This looks bad. Immediate penalty. Surely this is a sin bin.

But no. Just on report. Inconsistency strikes the officials again...

20' - Storm 12 - Broncos 6

Back to the action - a rhythm breaking out here before Brisbane give away yet another six again as Melbourne get to halfway.

19' - Storm 12 - Broncos 6

Danika Mason on the sideline for Channel Nine reporting Jack Howarth has a groin tendon issue and is unlikely to return tonight.

17' - Storm 12 - Broncos 6

Sets either way after points here and maybe this game will settle into some sort of rhythm here.

16' - Storm 12 - Broncos 6

Jack Howarth has come from the field. He might be done for the night whatever injury he copped from that tackle a little bit earlier.

15' - Storm 12 - Broncos 6: CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL, NICK MEANEY

Meaney slots it. Aa lot of points here.

14' - Storm 10 - Broncos 6: TRY, ELIESA KATOA

The Stor have a look through Katoa, then Munster brings it left and there is another six again. Grant has a crack from dummy half, then it's an early grubber. A lovely bit of eyes up footy from Hughes to grubber on the third, and Eliesa Katoa! He scores.

13' - Storm 6 - Broncos 6

Penalty goal? No. Storm will keep pushing for six. Halfway through the count and not much happening, but here is a six again. Weight of possession might tell.

12' - Storm 6 - Broncos 6

The Storm are rolling again. Great run from Loiero through space takes them inside 40, then a shift right with Meaney to 20. The Storm look a threat again, King an offload, and Hughes then goes left through Papenhuyzen and Howarth who is tackled 15 out. Last play, Hughes kicks back across his body, Walsh was there, Haas cleans up off a falcon but there is an escort.

Penalty Storm.

11' - Storm 6 - Broncos 6

The Broncos might have scored first, but without that early penalty, they look to be otherwise losing the early territory battle. A nice run from Paix gets this set to the 40, but that's where Reynolds has to kick from. Great kick mind you, it gets al the way to the in goal with Xavier Coates bringing it back.

Coates is hit hard by Carrigan, but then a sloppy second effort from Jensen gives away a penalty.

10' - Storm 6 - Broncos 6

The Storm doing it a little bit too easy after points. They get back over halfway in the set, then Hughes kicks and Walsh takes it under pressure ten out from his own line.

9' - Storm 6 - Broncos 6: CONVERSION SUCCESSUL, NICK MEANEY

Meaney converts his own try.

8' - Storm 4 - Broncos 6: TRY, NICK MEANEY

Oh how nice was that from the Storm? One play off the scrum, then a set play to the right. Munster, Hughes and Papenhuyzen all involved before Meaney runs a perfect line on the inside and slices through to score.

We have a grand final here. Going to be some points tonight.

7' - Storm 0 - Broncos 6

On the sideline, they are saying there is no dew on the ground at all as expected.

Meanwhile, Brisbane went left, lost it backwards to ground. Warbrick went to pick it up, Shibasaki went for the strip and knocks on.

First opportunity coming up here for the Storm.

6' - Storm 0 - Broncos 6

The Storm with their first touch of the footy. The backs doing the hard yards as Melbourne get out of their own end, then Eliesa Katoa, who I reckon could have a huge night, is up to halfway. Hughes kicks high and long, and it'll be Karapani to bring it back.

5' - Storm 0 - Broncos 6

So, the Storm still yet to touch the footy as the Broncos bring it back from points. A solid enough set to ten shy of halfway, then Reynolds kicks high and long. Papenhuyzen brings it back.

Howarth has an injury concern here.

4' - Storm 0 - Broncos 6: CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL, ADAM REYNOLDS

Reynolds converts this easily after Mariner took the risk to straighten things up.

2 ' - Storm 0 - Broncos 4: TRY, DEINE MARINER

And now a six again for the Broncos as well. They will have first chance to attack here as Walsh and Carrigan bring it to 20 out. Piakura on the left, then it's Haas settling ten out in front. A spread right, Walsh finds Mariner and he goes straight through to score!

Melbourne crack early. There is a question here though because Mariner, in attempting to straighten it up, went along the dead ball line.

Did he touch it? I don't think so, but wow that was close.

1 ' - Storm 0 - Broncos 0

The kick-off is brought back by Corey Jensen for the first run of the 2025 decider. Storm up and in the fact of Brisbane early before Haas takes a huge run outside the 20 and picks up the first penalty of the contest. Huge run.

7:34pm

Storm to kick-off. Away we go!

7:30pm

We will now have the welcome to country and national anthem to be delivered and performed by Aunty Julie and Conrad Sewell respectively. Kick-off to follow.

7:29pm

Here come the Storm. Harry Grant leads them out to a chorus of boos, quite frankly.

7:28pm

Broncos to enter first. Adam Reynolds leads them out to an enormous ovation. Phil Gould on the sideline describes it as 'like a Brisbane home game.'

7:27pm

Christian Welch and Darren Lockyer deliver the trophy to Accor Stadium.

7:26pm

Final preparations underway. A sell out crowd in place.

7:17pm

Teddy Swims finishes up... We reckon that might get mixed reviewes at best.

Kick-off in about 15 minutes.

7:03pm

The pre-match entertainment featuring Teddy Swims is underway ahead of kick-off.

6:43pm

6:36pm

Earlier, the NRLW Grand Final was won in a thriller by the Brisbane Broncos over the Sydney Roosters, while the New Zealand Warriors beat the Burleigh Bears convincingly in the State Championship.

6:30pm

Final teams have just been locked away for the game. Both sides are 1-17. They can be found in full via the match centre link above.

6:25pm

It has been a ripper of a day in Sydney. Warm, sunny. It should be a fast and dry track for the grand final with the dew point well below the temperature we are expected to get to at any point during the game.

6:20pm

Good evening! Scott Pryde here to take you through all the action from the 2025 NRL Grand Final as the Melbourne Storm clash with the Brisbane Broncos from a sold out Accor Stadium at Sydney Olympic Park.