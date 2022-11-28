The Parramatta Eels have lost some renowned man power following their charge to the 2022 NRL Grand Final, but coach Brad Arthur isn't short of quality options as he looks to fill the void left by the likes of Isaiah Papali'i and Reed Mahoney.

Speaking to SEN Radio, the Daily Telegraph's David Riccio gave an insight into the Eels mentor's approach to some significant personnel changes and the possibility of a grand final hangover.

As well as Papali'i and Mahoney, the Eels have lost a wealth of experience including Oregon Kaufusi, Marata Niukore, Tom Opacic, Hayze Perham and Ray Stone – though they've made some handy additions to their squad in hopes of mitigating any negative effects.

Despite the massive departure list, Arthur believes the Eels will still be a premiership contender in 2023.

“I managed to catch up with Brad Arthur – there isn't any sense of a hangover,” Riccio revealed on SEN 1170 Breakfast.

“The Eels have copped their medicine and are ready to go again.

“There are four names that Brad has nominated (to replace) Papali'i.

“Newcastle forward Jirah Momoisea, ex-Raider and Warrior Jack Murchie, former Bulldog Matt Doorey and NSW Cup talent Toni Mataele are in the running for that back-row position.

“We've hardly heard of them, but Arthur is confident he'll get something out of (at least) one of those players.

It's a clearer solution in the dummy-half role, with former Canberra No.9 Josh Hodgson ready to step up after missing the majority of 2022 through injury.

“I spoke to Brad about Josh and he's moved within five minutes of the Eels' training facility.

“He was banging down the door to start training. He came a couple of days earlier and has not missed a session.

“He is the clear, dominating voice and player in the middle. If he fires, the Eels won't miss a beat.”

The new recruits will face a stern test of their credentials early, with the Eels hosting the Storm at Commbank Stadium on March 2, 2023.