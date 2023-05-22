Parramatta Eels' back-up half Jakob Arthur has been released immediately to join the Manly Sea Eagles.

The Sea Eagles confirmed the news on Monday afternoon with a deal until the end of the 2024 season.

Arthur has already been linked with a move away from the Eels.

Caught behind the recently re-signed Mitchell Moses at the Eels, it won't be an upgrade in role for Arthur as he heads to Manly, with Daly Cherry-Evans the starting halfback, Josh Schuster the first-choice five-eighth and Cooper Johns the back-up to the duo.

Despite that, Anthony Seibold said Arthur was a great addition to Manly's depth in the halves.

"Jake adds depth to our squad, particularly in the halves. We feel he also has got the ability to be a ball playing forward with his size and defensive capabilities," Seibold said in a club statement.

"Jake comes with great pedigree having played in last year's NRL Grand Final and having come through the Parramatta system as an elite junior.

"This is an opportunity for Jake to experience different coaches, different club environment, and he adds to the depth of our program, particularly with 10 players currently unavailable out of our top 30 for this weekend's game."

Johns has played plenty of football this year with Schuster battling through injury, and with no guarantee he stays fit, as well as the prospect of Cherry-Evans about to head into State of Origin camp where he could miss as many as four games for the Sea Eagles.

At the Eels, Arthur's departure could leave the side short in the halves if either Mitchell Moses or Dylan Brown are to suffer an injury.

It would likely mean the next cab off the rank into the halves is Daejarn Asi, who signed a deal with the club prior to 2023 kicking off but is yet to feature in first-grade.

Brad Arthur could otherwise be clutching at straws after his son's departure, with other options to slot into the halves including Bryce Cartwright, fullback Clint Gutherson or development player Blaize Talagi.

Arthur has come under fire from fans at the Eels for his performances, but the club's general manager said the Eels are proud of what he contributed to the club.

“Jake is one of the most hard-working and resilient young men and we are very proud of what he has contributed to our Club. He has an incredibly calm demeanour and talented football brain which I'm sure will help him succeed for many years to come in the NRL," O'Neill said in a statement.

“We would like to thank Jake for his hard work and wish him the very best for his future.”