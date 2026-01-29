South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Jai Arrow believes the arrival of David Fifita could prove decisive as the club looks to rebound from a disastrous, injury-ravaged 2025 campaign.

The Rabbitohs narrowly avoided the wooden spoon last season after being hit by one of the worst injury tolls in the NRL, but Arrow is confident a healthier roster, headlined by the addition of Fifita, can push Wayne Bennett's side back into finals contention.

Fifita makes the move to Redfern after a frustrating stint with the Gold Coast Titans, with Arrow describing the Queensland Origin forward as the X-factor South Sydney have been missing.

“At his best, Fifita is one of the most damaging players in the game,” Arrow said on SEN 1170 Drive.

“He looks really well… fit, strong, and you've obviously seen the size of him.

“He's one large human being.”

Arrow said Fifita's combination of power, speed and skill makes him a genuine game-breaker, particularly on the edge.

“He's still so young and he's got so much footy ahead of him,” Arrow said.

“The bloke scores hat-tricks for fun sometimes, so he's just that game-breaker and that X-factor that we need, and he's a forward, so that's a bonus.”

South Sydney will also welcome back captain Cameron Murray in Round 1 after the lock missed almost the entire 2025 season with an Achilles injury, a loss Arrow admitted had a significant impact on the side.

“He hasn't missed a beat, Camo,” Arrow said.

“He's so professional, and you don't realise how much you miss someone until they're taken away from you.

“He brings so much energy and speed around the ruck, defensively as well.”

With Latrell Mitchell, Cody Walker, Campbell Graham and Tevita Tatola also expected to play bigger roles after disrupted seasons, Arrow believes the Rabbitohs finally have the pieces in place to make a genuine push.

“I personally think Camo's the best 13 in the game when he's fit and firing,” Arrow said.

“To have him back, plus someone like Fifita running around on an edge, gives us a massive boost.”