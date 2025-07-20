After weeks of speculation, the ARLC are set to make a call on their next head coach, with NRL great Kevin Walters to take the helm.

The Daily Telegraph reports the deal will be just for the three-game Ashes series at the end of the year.

The Kangaroos will then be on the Hunt for a new coach once again, however it is understood that Walters would be the front-runner to retain the role.

Speaking on Fox League shortly after reports flooded through, Walters maintained that a decision would not be made until tomorrow.

"I'm being honest with you, I don't know. There will be a decision made tomorrow," the expected Kangaroos coach admitted.

Walters faced fierce competition to replace Mal Meninga as the next Australia coach, after the Immortal was forced to stand down to accept a role with the Perth Bears.

Reports indicated Wayne Bennett was the preferred candidate originally, however the ARLC was unwilling to bring in a club coach to fill the position.

This left Walters, Cameron Smith, and Brad Fittler, with the former Brisbane Broncos coach winning the race.

Smith is now reportedly being considered as an assistant coach for Australia, however no formal decisions have been made yet.

Walters' appointment is expected to be made official on Monday.