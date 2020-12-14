The Australian Rugby League Commission has named the 17 best players from the 2020 State of Origin Series, as reported by NRL.com.

Adding to this, the Australian Kangaroos has taken on a new major sponsor in the form of Gallagher Insurance, with the side now being known as the Gallagher Kangaroos.

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys was quick to congratulate and highlight the sacrifices that the players in the 17 made as a result of the pandemic’s restrictive nature.

“There is no greater honour in rugby league than representing your country, and while the pandemic has stopped the Gallagher Kangaroos from playing this year, it is still incredibly important for the Commission to acknowledge the best 17 from the Origin series,” he told NRL.com.

“This Merit Team includes some of the most exciting young players in the competition who I’m sure will be part of the Gallagher Kangaroos program for many years. “

“I also want to acknowledge the sacrifices of these 17 players who went from a club bubble to a State of Origin bubble. They sacrificed more than anyone in our game to ensure we completed an entire schedule. I want to say thank you for those sacrifices.”

Check out the full side below!

2020 Gallagher Kangaroos Merit Team

2. Josh Addo-Carr

3. Dane Gagai

4. Jack Wighton

5. Daniel Tupou

6. Cameron Munster

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Josh Papalii

9. Damien Cook

10. Christian Welch

11. Boyd Cordner (Captain)

12. Felise Kaufusi

13. Cameron Murray

14. Ryan Papenhuyzen

15. Payne Haas

16. Angus Crichton

17. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui