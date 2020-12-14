The Australian Rugby League Commission has named the 17 best players from the 2020 State of Origin Series, as reported by NRL.com.
Adding to this, the Australian Kangaroos has taken on a new major sponsor in the form of Gallagher Insurance, with the side now being known as the Gallagher Kangaroos.
ARLC chairman Peter V’landys was quick to congratulate and highlight the sacrifices that the players in the 17 made as a result of the pandemic’s restrictive nature.
“There is no greater honour in rugby league than representing your country, and while the pandemic has stopped the Gallagher Kangaroos from playing this year, it is still incredibly important for the Commission to acknowledge the best 17 from the Origin series,” he told NRL.com.
“This Merit Team includes some of the most exciting young players in the competition who I’m sure will be part of the Gallagher Kangaroos program for many years. “
“I also want to acknowledge the sacrifices of these 17 players who went from a club bubble to a State of Origin bubble. They sacrificed more than anyone in our game to ensure we completed an entire schedule. I want to say thank you for those sacrifices.”
Check out the full side below!
2020 Gallagher Kangaroos Merit Team
3. Dane Gagai
4. Jack Wighton
5. Daniel Tupou
8. Josh Papalii
9. Damien Cook
10. Christian Welch
11. Boyd Cordner (Captain)
12. Felise Kaufusi
13. Cameron Murray
14. Ryan Papenhuyzen
15. Payne Haas
16. Angus Crichton
17. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui
What a joke……best from the origin series? Boyd Cordner, Murray really? Cordner played one game & was average throughout the year & he’s one of the best lolol. DCE omitted yet MOM in Game one & led the QLD team to series win but not good enough to be selected? Murray didn’t play yet was one of the best origin players. Like i said what a joke.
No Jake Trbojevic what a waste of a column…if NSW had13 of him they would’ve won
Nah ,just two of him would’ve done!