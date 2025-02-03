Anthony Milford is embarking on a fresh chapter in his rugby league journey, signing with Souths Logan Magpies in the Hostplus Cup to reignite his love for the game.

The former NRL star, who has over 200 first-grade games and 14 Tests for Samoa to his name, is stepping away from the NRL spotlight to focus on enjoying rugby league again.

The move comes after the Dolphins opted not to renew his contract for 2025, following a two-season stint that included 13 NRL appearances and regular games for feeder club Central Queensland Capras.

While focused on his new role with Souths Logan Magpies - an affiliate of the Brisbane Broncos - Milford is open - yet realistic about a potential return to the Broncos if injuries create an opportunity.

The Broncos' playmaking stocks currently include Adam Reynolds, Coby Black, Jock Madden, Josh Rogers and Ben Hunt, but Milford's experience could prove valuable if needed.

“It is what it is. We'll see what happens, whatever happens, happens,” Milford told The Courier-Mail.

As a feeder club for the Brisbane Broncos, the gig at Souths Logan offers Milford a chance to reconnect with familiar faces, including head coach Karmichael Hunt.

“I worked with Karmichael when he came back to the Broncos, I watched him when I was younger,” Milford said.

“It's pretty cool to be under him again, I'm looking forward and excited to be working with him, seeing what we can do with the team.”

In addition to playing, Milford will transition into coaching, working with 13 to 16-year-olds in the Magpies' player development program.

The 29-year-old recently participated in the Nines Premier League on the Gold Coast and expressed enthusiasm for the event, hinting at a possible return next year.

“I'll definitely put my hand up to play again next year,” Milford said.

“It's a great concept to get behind, and seeing all the familiar faces around the game, connecting with other families, [there's] nothing better.”