Anthony Griffin, a former NRL coach for three different teams, has landed a new head coaching job.

The 58-year-old, who has 231 matches of NRL head coaching experience with the Brisbane Broncos (2011-14), Penrith Panthers (2016-18) and St George Illawarra Dragons (2021-23), has been named as the new head coach of Eastwood Rugby, who compete in the Shute Shield competition.

The appointment comes after he decided to switch codes from rugby league to union in 2024 and was previously the club's Director of Rugby.

"Over the past 12 months, Anthony has demonstrated his dedication to Eastwood Rugby in his role as Director of Rugby, playing an integral part in shaping our football program, supporting coaches across all levels, and helping embed a culture of professionalism and accountability," a statement from the club read.

"His commitment to the club, players, and staff has laid a strong foundation for what comes next.

"Anthony brings extensive experience at the elite level, with a proven track record in player development, high performance systems, and values driven teams.

"In his expanded role, he will not only lead our First Grade program but maintain and oversee alignment across all levels of rugby at the club, ensuring consistency in recruitment, playing style, and culture.