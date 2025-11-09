Three months after rejecting a move to the North Queensland Cowboys, Gold Coast Titans front-rower Jaimin Jolliffe is reportedly set to exit his current club and link up with a new team for the 2026 season.\n\nDespite being a solid performer in the Titans' forward pack since his debut in 2020, Jolliffe's short-term future has been uncertain for several months due to his team's ongoing struggles with the salary cap.\n\nWith new head coach Josh Hannay aiming to reshuffle and rebuild the club's roster and free up space in their cap, Jolliffe could be joining David Fifita with an immediate exit from the Gold Coast despite being contracted for another 12 months until the end of 2026.\n\nAccording to rugbyleaguehub.com, the forward is closing in on a move to the Super League competition for next season, with the Castleford Tigers and St Helens both showing interest in the 28-year-old - the former has denied links to him.\n\nRacking up his 100-game milestone earlier in the year against the Penrith Panthers, he has been a reliable performer off the interchange bench but transitioned to the starting line-up mid-way through this year's campaign, averaging around 60 minutes per match.\n\n“Well, I'm contracted here next year,” he said in August.\n\n“I'm here at the Titans, and that's just my focus and contract talks. When that pops up, my manager gets in touch with me, and we'll deal with that then.\n\n“But for the next year, I'm definitely here and I'd love to stay here. I'd love to see success at this club, and I've been here a long time now, and we've got such a talented roster, but we haven't got it together.\n\n“There's been really good teams that have had good rosters that haven't gone well, and they can turn it around.\n\n“If we can follow some of the teams that are doing well, like your Bulldogs and stuff like that, I think we can definitely turn it around.”