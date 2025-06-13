A proven winner on every stage, Tyrone May has earned himself a two-year extension at Super League club Hull KR, shutting down any talks of an NRL return in the process.

The 28-year-old half has been a pivotal cog in Hull KR's machine; his arrival at the club in 2024 proved fruitful for both parties. Helping steer the side to their highest-ever finish in the league in his first year, Hull KR was keen to secure his services for the foreseeable future.

There was plenty of talk around a potential NRL return, with his two younger brothers, Taylan May and Terrell May, both linking up at the Wests Tigers in 2025.

The trio have openly spoken about playing on the same team as each other being a career objective previously.

Tyrone admitted it was a tough decision to remain in the Super League, however he is happy with the choice he made.

"It was a tough decision, if I'm being honest," he told the media.

"There was a lot of thought that went into it. But I feel like this is the place where I can thrive the most.

“That's what it came down to in the end. Winning silverware helped at the weekend and made the decision to stay at Hull KR even easier."

Hull KR coach Willie Peters was ecstatic about the extension, praising May's contributions since joining the side last year.

“We're really happy Tyrone has extended. It was important that we let Tyrone make that decision around whether he wanted to go back and play the NRL or play here with us in Super League."

Peters was confident that May's decision was the right one, a message sure to assure Hull KR fans.

“He's made the choice to stay here for all the right reasons.

He knows that we value him, and he values us as a club. He's a really important member of our team, and we're happy that he's chosen us for another two years.”

May will remain at the club until the end of the 2027 Betfred Super League season.