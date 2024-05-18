Former NRL front-rower Franklin Pele has become the second ex-Canterbury Bulldogs player to link up with a new team on a short-term loan, following in the footsteps of Jayden Okunbor.

Leaving the Bulldogs at the end of last season, Pele linked up with Hull FC alongside Okunbor.

However, he has now agreed to terms that will see him join York Knights on a two-week loan deal in the RFL Championship - the second-tier of Super League football in England - and is eligible to play his first game for the club on Sunday.

Only 22, Pele made the surprising decision to move away from the NRL last year after three seasons and seven NRL games for the Bulldogs and Cronulla Sharks.

Touted as an impact player of the interchange bench, he unfortunately never lived up to expectations and spent most of his tenure in the NSW Cup for the club's respective feeder teams.

“Franklin is the type of middle-unit player that we've been looking for and he is someone that will be able to give us a point of difference, so we're very thankful to be able to acquire his services," York Knights head coach Andrew Henderson said.

“He will give us some punch and some real go-forward through the middle, so I'm really looking forward to seeing what he will bring.

“I'd like to thank our Chairman Clint Goodchild for his support in bringing in these new recruits as well as Richie Myler at Hull FC for helping make these moves happen.”