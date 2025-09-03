The Canberra Raiders have confirmed they will increase their list of resting players for Round 27 against the Dolphins, with another debutant set to play.

The Raiders confirmed on Tuesday that all of Kaeo Weekes, Jed Stuart, Ethan Strange, Jamal Fogarty, Joseph Tapine, Tom Starling, Josh Papalii, Hudson Young, Simi Sasagi and Zac Hosking would be rested as part of a team to play the Dolphins.

Matthew Timoko has now joined that list, with the Raiders confirming on Wednesday afternoon that the centre will be replaced by Kain Anderson in the run-on side.

It's unclear whether Timoko is simply being rested, or whether other factors are at play given the Raiders' only update said Timoko had been "ruled out".

🚨Debut Alert 🚨 Kain Anderson will debut for the Raiders on Sunday afternoon against the Dolphins! He comes into the 17 for Matt Timoko, who has been ruled out of the match. Congratulations Kain#WeAreRaiders pic.twitter.com/haJXnU88W0 — Canberra Raiders (@RaidersCanberra) September 3, 2025

Anderson becomes the fourth debutant for this weekend, with Michael Asomua to line up on the wing, and both Manaia Waitere and Joe Roddy to come off the bench for the Green Machine.

Anderson has played 15 NSW Cup games this year, after debuting in Round 6 as a substitute. He had his first start in Round 9 and has been a permanent part of the reserve grade outfit since Round 14, scoring three tries.

The mass resting for this weekend came about after a win over the Wests Tigers last weekend, combined with other results going their way, confirming they had locked up the minor premiership and will play a home qualifying final against the fourth-placed side - either the Brisbane Broncos, New Zealand Warriors or Cronulla Sharks - in the opening week of the finals.

Corey Horsburgh will captain Canberra this weekend.

It could be a critical contest in the make-up of the final top eight, with the Dolphins still able to qualify for the finals if the Sydney Roosters do not beat the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Friday evening.