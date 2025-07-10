Another candidate has emerged to replace coach Des Hasler at the Gold Coast Titans following reports that he is set to either retire at the end of the season or be sacked by the club beforehand.

While he has achieved many highs as a coach, including two premierships with the Sea Eagles in 2008 and 2011, Des Hasler has been unable to translate his success to the Titans, who currently sit at the bottom of the NRL ladder.

Set to retire at the end of the 2025 NRL season, with the Titans only registering four wins to date in this year's campaign, it is understood that he could be sacked as early as next week if Gold Coast suffer one more loss, ruling them out of finals contention, per The Courier-Mail.

With the head coaching spot currently vacant for the 2026 NRL season, several options have emerged as potential replacements.

While Cronulla Sharks and QLD Maroons assistant Josh Hannay has emerged as the frontrunner to replace Hasler, former Parramatta Eels coach Brad Arthur has emerged as another potential option, per The Mole from Wide World of Sports.

Sacked by the Parramatta Eels in the middle of 2024, he coached 264 matches in the NRL, in which he managed 137 victories and led them to the Grand Final in 2022.

The links between Arthur and the Gold Coast Titans come as the Leeds Rhinos head coach revealed when a decision is set to be made over his future at the overseason club.

While he didn't confirm if he would remain in the Super League competition, he admitted that a decision is coming sooner rather than later.

"Maybe, I don't know," he said when asked if he could stay on at Leeds via the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"It is a week-to-week thing. Me and Bleasey [sporting director Ian Blease] will sit down at the end of the month and have a good discussion and nut it out.

"We have got three games to get through, we're going to have a chat then, and he'll put a time limit on it from there.

"In three weeks' time, we are going to have a conversation."