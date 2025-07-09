It seems Queensland Maroons coach, Billy Slater, could be forced to find a new assistant, with news that Josh Hannay has been identified as the replacement for Gold Coast Titans coach Des Hasler.

When it was reported earlier in the week that Hasler would be hanging up the whistle come season's end, many former NRL coaches were thrown up as potential replacements.

It seems Hannay will leapfrog them all, however, after just missing out on the Parramatta Eels job to Jason Ryles last year.

The Titans could be fighting for the in-demand coach's signature too, with the North Queensland Cowboys and Newcastle Knights also considering coaching changes in the near future.

It seems Hannay is almost certain to earn a head coaching role in the NRL either way, which leaves the Maroons in a major predicament following their 2025 State of Origin series win on Wednesday night.