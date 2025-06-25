Penrith Panthers back-rower Luke Garner has reportedly attracted the interest of another team as he is unlikely to see out the remainder of his contract with his current club.

Playing in either the back-row or in the centres, Garner has long been on the fringe of Penrith's first-grade side for much of his stint with the club since arriving at the start of 2023 following a five-year stint with the Wests Tigers.

Since making the switch, he has only featured in 40 matches (11 in 2025) but has also been hampered by injuries during his time at the foot of the mountains.

Currently signed until the end of 2026, reports have emerged as of late that he was granted permission to negotiate with rival teams before November 1 and is on the verge of signing elsewhere, with a three-year contract reportedly tabled to him from at least one club.

Already linked with a move to the Parramatta Eels, Garner has now been linked to the St George Illawarra Dragons following news that veteran Jack de Belin will depart the club at the end of the season.

The Dragons have five vacant spots left on their Top 30 roster for 2026.

"Apparently, they were looking at Luke Garner as a potential edge player, but that doesn't solve their middles," The Sydney Morning Herald's Michael Chammas said on Triple M's The Rush Hour.

While the Panthers are focused on their off-contract players at the end of this season, such as Daine Laurie and Harrison Hassett, the side will need to shift their attention soon to retaining the players off-contract at the end of the 2026 NRL season.

As it stands, the Panthers have seven players that will hit the open market and will be available to speak with rival teams from November 1, including Liam Henry, Lindsay Smith, Jack Cole and Scott Sorensen.

Dragons Full Squad and Best 17 for 2026

1. Clinton Gutherson

2. Christian Tuipulotu

3. Valentine Holmes

4. Moses Suli

5. Tyrell Sloan

6. Kyle Flanagan

7. Daniel Atkinson

8. Hame Sele

9. Damien Cook

10. Toby Couchman

11. Luciano Leilua

12. Jaydn Su'A

13. Hamish Stewart

Interchange

14. Jacob Liddle

15. Ryan Couchman

16. Dylan Egan

17. Loko Pasifiki Tonga

Rest of squad

18. Mathew Feagai

19. Blake Lawrie

20. Mikaele Ravalawa

21. Lachlan Ilias

22. Emre Guler

23. Jacob Halangahu

24. Nathan Lawson

25. Lyhkan King-Togia

26. No player signed.

27. No player signed.

28. No player signed.

29. No player signed.

30. No player signed.

Roster spots open: 5

2026 development list

1. Cyrus Stanley-Traill