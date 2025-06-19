The Penrith Panthers are reportedly ready to let Luke Garner leave the club at the end of the 2025 NRL season despite still having a year to run on his deal.

The second-rower and centre has been on the fringe of Penrith's first-grade side for much of his stint at the foot of the mountains, but it's now understood he could be outside the club's plans moving forward.

While he wouldn't be able to negotiate with rival clubs until November 1 without permission from the Panthers, Code Sports are reporting they have granted the utility option just that, and he is now on the verge of signing elsewhere for 2026.

It's understood Garner has a three-year deal on the table from at least one club, with the Parramatta Eels reported to be the most interested in his services as they undergo their own rebuild.

The verteran made his debut with the Wests Tigers in 2018 at NRL level, playing 75 games for the joint-venture through to the end of 2022 where he then switched to the Penrith Panthers.

HE has managed another 39 games over the past two and a half seasons, but has also been hampered by injury during that time.

An NRL-level talent, Garner would bring versatility wherever he went, and with the Eels seemingly in the midst of a major clean out, would walk straight into Jason Ryles' 17, whether it be a spot on the bench or in the starting side.

A three-year deal being the possibility is a major show of faith from the Eels given Garner's recent injury problems, but also a move which has the potential to improve the club.

Garner will bring a winners mindset to the struggling Parramatta after being involved in a premiership team over each of the last two seasons.

It's unclear which other clubs may be interested in the centre and second-rower.