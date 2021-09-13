NRL head of elite competitions Graham Annesley has used his Monday football briefing to back the match officials involved in two professional foul decisions over the weekend.

First, in Saturday's clash between the Sydney Roosters and Gold Coast Titans, Tyrone Peachey was seen to grab at Roosters' lock Victor Radley who was chasing a kick.

While Peachey ended up in the sin bin, the Titans didn't concede a penalty try in what was ultimately a nail-biting finish.

The weekend's other incident saw Newcastle Knights' winger Enari Tuala give up a penalty try in the dying stages of the Knights' loss to the Eels as he prevented Will Penisini from having a clean grab at the ball.

Annesley said that will many have branded the incidents as exactly the same, they weren't, and that the officials got both right.

"No two incidents are ever the same. They each have their own attributes.

"I want to point out in my view what the differences are between these two incidents, both of which I believe the officials got right."

The head of football said that in Radley's case, Jayden Campbell was still nearby and may have prevented a try from being scored.

"From the kick, as Radley goes through, he breaks through the defence (chasing the kick)," Annesley said.

"He goes past him (Peachey), and that's when Peachey reaches out and grabs hold of him.

"In this case, Radley drops the ball. Jayden Campbell is there in a position to make a tackle. If Radley takes that ball cleanly, there is still an opportunity that Campbell could have prevented that try from being scored by knocking the ball out, by holding him up, maybe Radley still loses the ball in the course of the tackle.

"But there is a defender there who is ready, willing and able, and in fact does, start a tackle before the ball would have been grounded.

"There is no doubt that Peachey's actions do constitute a professional foul. They have interfered with Radley and put him off balance, so a sin bin and a penalty is the right position here, primarily because of the positioning of Campbell."

Annesley then went on to explain the difference between the two incidents, stating that Penisini was in much clearer range of the try line.

With defenders wrong-footed and not anywhere near the young Eels' centre, Enari Tuala dragged him to the ground, while momentum then took Penisini all the way to the tryline.

"You can see Kalyn Ponga is completely wrong-footed and going the wrong way. He slips the going to turn, and Tuala is already starting to make contract with him.

"The ball bounces in front of Penisini. He is reaching out for the ball and drops it, but if we look at where he drops it, we have Ponga several metres to the right trying to turn back to the ball, and Jayden Brailey on the inside also several metres away, and the line wide open in front.

"No other defender there with the possibility of trying to stop Penisini had he had the opportunity to pick up the ball cleanly.

"Just through momentum, Penisini finishes up on literally sitting on the tryline."

Controversy also reigned surrounding Gutherson't attempt to kick the ball, and whether it had hit the ground first, however, under the NRL rules, it simply doesn't matter.

Annesley said that while it was arguable whether the ball hit the ground before the boot hit the ball or not, it makes no difference under the laws. Annesley clarified that Gutherson's foot had indeed moved towards the ball

"You can see he is definitely moving his foot towards the ball. There is no suggestion the ball accidentally hit his foot," Annesley added.

The laws state a drop kick doesn't need to be intentional with regards to the dropping of the football as follows:

"A drop kick is a kick whereby the ball is dropped from the grounds (or hand) and is kicked immediately it rebounds from the ground."

The Parramatta Eels will now face the Penrith Panthers on the back of their victory, while the Roosters do battle with the Sea Eagles in next week's semi-finals, to be both held in Mackay.