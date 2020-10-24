Immortal Andrew Johns has named his top five payers for 2020, tipping one of quintet to take home the Clive Churchill Medal on Sunday.

Speaking on Wide World of Sports’ Immortal Behaviour, Johns said Melbourne captain Cameron Smith is the best player the game has seen since the great Wally Lewis.

“Cameron Smith is obviously my number one,” he said.

“I think Cameron is the best player I’ve seen since Wally Lewis.

“I wasn’t old enough to understand the brilliance and the dominance of Wally. We look at Cameron and he’s laid back and never flustered, but deep down there’s a deep desire to win, and a competitiveness that not everyone has got.”

In no particular order, Johns listed off Penrith star Nathan Cleary, Roosters fullback James Tedesco, Dally M medallist Jack Wighton and Storm jet Cameron Munster as his top five players from 2020.

“If you have a look, all those guys were up the top of the Dally M’s. You know, we’re jumping up and down about the Dally M’s but the best players were all up there.”

Johns added that South Sydney star Cody Walker would perhaps be his sixth player selected.

“Cody is whisker behind those guys,” he said.

Speaking on Munster, Johns believes the Storm gun will put his 2018 Grand Final performance behind him and land best-on honours during Sunday’s season decider.

“He’s a big-time player. We’ve seen it all levels in Origin when the game is on the line, he just wants the ball in his hands,” Johns told Wide World of Sports’ Freddy and the Eighth.

“I think he will have a massive game. The conditions will probably be wet and slippery which then makes the running-game and players with footwork and strength – it makes this bloke [Munster] come into play.

“When the game is on the line, he wants the ball in his hands. Big-time player, he will look up and play what he sees.

“He backs himself the whole time. He’s my tip for the Clive Churchill Medal.”

Munster was sent to the sin bin on two occasions during the Storm’s Grand Final defeat to the Roosters two years ago.