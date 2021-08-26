Andrew Johns had admitted Nathan Cleary could become the game's best ever half if he continues on his upwards trajectory.

Cleary has been in dominant form this season, leading the Panthers to 12 straight wins to start the season, before taking the Blues to a crushing State of Origin series victory.

The star half has since struggled with injury, but returned to the fold in the last couple of weeks and Penrith have suddenly looked like the team who were on track for the premiership in the opening three months of the season.

With nothing seemingly slowing down Cleary, who is still just 23 years of age, it prompted Johns to write in his Sydney Morning Herald column this week that the Penrith young gun could ultimately overtake both he and Johnathan Thurston at the top of the tree when it comes to the best halves who have ever stepped on a rugby league field.

“Over the past 20 years, there have been many comparisons between Johnathan Thurston and me,” Johns wrote.

“If Penrith halfback Nathan Cleary continues on his current trajectory, JT and I are fighting it out for silver and bronze.

“His performance against Souths was a masterclass. It showed to me that, after just two matches back from his shoulder injury, he’s ready to own the finals series.”

NATHAN CLEARY

Halfback Panthers 2021 SEASON AVG 1

Try Assists 0.6

Tries 517.1

Kick Metres

Cleary's performance against South Sydney was stunning, but then, just about every time he has hit the park this year he has been in similar air.

Johns said Cleary kept the Rabbitohs in the game when they were down 12-0, but his kicking game kept them in the contest time and time again.

While the star half may be robbed of a Dally M medal this season due to the shoulder injury which kept him out for the best part of two months, he has a staggering nine tries and 15 try assists in 14 games, while he has also added 18 forced drop outs, regularly buying his team extra opportunities on the attack.

If there needed to be any more proof, then it's Cleary's record this season. He is yet to lose a game, at either club or state level.

While surpassing Johns and Thurston may be someway off, the 22-year-old is on a staggering trajectory, and will be critical to Penrith's finals push as they attempt to avenge last year's devastating grand final day loss.