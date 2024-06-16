A deal for Damien Cook to join the St George Illawarra Dragons from the start of the 2025 NRL season is said to be all but done.

It was reported during the week that Cook was in talks with the Dragons over a potential two-year deal. The Rabbitohs, it was understood, will not stand in his way if a deal comes his way.

While the deal for Cook is expected to be done to make the switch to the Red V, it's believed Dragons' forward Jack de Belin will continue his push to go the other way.

The Rabbitohs are understood to be willing to offer de Belin a two-year deal, and job security will appeal to the forward who has reportedly only been offered a single season by the club he has played his entire career at.

Per @proshenks on @1170sen, Damien Cook to the Dragons is all but done. Souths are set to target JDB and it’s expected he will join them in 2025, as he seeks more than the one year extension the Dragons are offering. — Red V Podcast (@RedVPodcast1) June 15, 2024

Cook is due to be contracted with South Sydney until at least the end of 2025, but the club have Peter Mamouzelos in the background waiting to take over the number nine jersey, and could do so upon Wayne Bennett's return to the club as head coach if Cook is out of the picture.

The experienced former New South Wales State of Origin rake has also been linked with a move to England, but it's believed his preference is to remain in Australia.

The move comes as something of a surprise for the Dragons, who have Jacob Liddle on contract heading into next season.

The former Wests Tigers' rake has been excellent for the Dragons this year, but could play a split role with Cook next season should the veteran make the switch.

It also could spell the end of younster Connor Muhleisen at the Red V, with the youngster battling to make his way out of the NSW Cup in recent times.