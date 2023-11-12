One of the biggest stars in rugby union in the international arena and during the 2023 Super Rugby campaign, Shaun Stevenson has shunned a move to the NRL.

Stevenson has decided to ink a two-year contract extension with New Zealand Rugby, the Chiefs and Waikato through until the 2025 season, meaning he won't join the NRL anytime soon.

“I'm excited to don the Gallagher Chiefs' jersey once again in 2024. There's unfinished business to attend to. Let's go!," he said.

Late last year, reports emerged that Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett approached him regarding a code switch and to join the new franchise.

However, he would ultimately knock back the offer and stay put in the 15-man code.

Since making his debut for the Chiefs in 2016, he has represented the All Black Under-20s team and made his debut for the national team this year. A fullback or winger, Stevenson would have lit up the NRL with his pace, skill and energy in attack.

“Shaun had a fantastic season and was duly rewarded with the opportunity to wear the black jersey,” said Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan.

“He has gained a lot of confidence through consistent performances, is a seasoned professional and has that X-factor quality. His vision and anticipation, speed and long kicking game help shape defences and create opportunities to attack.

“We look forward to seeing him light it up again next season.”