The last remaining member of the South Sydney Rabbitohs 2014 premiership team that is still at the club, winger Alex Johnston, has confirmed his future by agreeing to a new deal.

Nearing Ken Irvine's all-time try-scoring record of 212, Johnston is only six tries away from overtaking the record from the Team of the Century winger and has had a storied career that has seen him play internationally for both Australia and Papua New Guinea.

Only 30, Johnston has played in 237 matches for the club since his debut in 2014, and will now look to add more matches to his career tally after agreeing to a two-year contract extension with the Rabbitohs to remain until the end of the 2027 NRL season.

"I couldn't be happier to be staying at the club for another two years," Johnston said.

"Despite the recent results, I know we have a strong Club here with quality players, coaches and staff, and I want to be part of returning us to the top of the ladder.

"I've enjoyed premiership success here before, and I'm really focused on doing that again here for South Sydney.

"I also want to break the try scoring record at the Rabbitohs, and achievements like that come from the efforts and performances of my teammates as much as me. We're all in this together."

The extension comes after reports heavily indicated that he was offered to the Sydney Roosters by his manager, but decided that he didn't want to play for another club other than the Rabbitohs.

"Alex is the greatest try scorer our Club has seen and is on track to become the greatest try scorer in the sport's history in this country," Rabbitohs Head of Recruitment Mark Ellison added.

"He is a smart footballer that knows how to finish off a try-scoring movement and how to use his body to put himself in the best position to get over the line.

"He is a South Sydney junior from the La Perouse Panthers club. He is an inspiration to so many young footballers from our district, across the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community, as well as the people of Papua New Guinea.

"He is a doting dad to Sonny and Avery with the support of his partner Taryn, and we're delighted that they will all be remaining as Rabbitohs for the next two seasons."