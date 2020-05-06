Melbourne Storm’s plans to be based at Greenfields Park has hit a bump in the road.

In a shock decision on Tuesday night, the Albury local council held a meeting and surprisingly voted against the Melbourne Storm four to five to use any managed council facilities.

It means that the Storm can not use their intended base at Greenfields Park as it is managed by the council.

Instead, the Storm will use the Albury Sports Ground for their training base.



One of the five councillors who voted in favour of barring the Storm from council facilities, Graham Docksey, said the recent social distancing breaches from NRL players forced his hand.



Storm winger Josh Addo-Carr was among the players who broke the coronavirus laws last week.

“There have been too many examples of breaches, recently,” Docksey told 2GB.

“I’m a fan of Melbourne Storm. I played rugby league at high school and I played rugby league in the early days of the army. But this was a chance I was not prepared to take for my community.”