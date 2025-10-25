Jack Welsby might be one of the best players in the English game, but he cannot be the fullback for Game 2 of the Ashes series if the home side have visions of pushing things against Australia to a decider.\n\nEngland were physical enough that their spine should have been good enough on Saturday afternoon (local time) during the opening contest of the three-match series in front of the biggest English rugby league Ashes crowd in history, ticking in and just over 60,000.\n\nWhile the forwards somewhat held their own - even if the stats don't quite show it - there were major concerns for Shaun Wane and his coaching side about the clunkiness of their attack.\n\nThey created opportunities at times through ball movement, but for much of the game, simply didn't look like breaching the Australians goal line.\n\nAs it turned out, only a Daryl Clark consolation try could provide any consolation for the home side in what turned into a 26 points to 6 loss.\n\nThere was a thought in rugby league circles that England's best chance of winning a Test was in the series opener.\n\nAustralia had limited time to acclimatise and next to no preparation, but as the game went on, it became clear they were the only one of the two sides looking likely of hitting their stride.\n\nEven then, the Kangaroos will still be ruing missed opportunities. Another week on the training paddock of the green and gold, as well as a likely substantially faster ruck speed under the refereeing of Grant Atkins (compared to that of English referee Liam Moore during the opener), though, could be enough for the Kangaroos to run away with an even bigger score in the second, and potentially third Tests, both of which are sold out.\n\nIt's not exactly a surprise that the Kangaroos are favourites to take out this series. The best players in the world combining as one team will do that, but so too will a number of eyebrow raising selections from Shaun Wane, who could be under pressure for his job in charge ahead of next year's World Cup if the home side can't find a way to at the very least be competitive in the second and third Tests.\n\nUnfortunately for the English playing group, who just couldn't find a way around the Aussies, that means change is coming.\n\nGeorge Williams, for his poor Super League form, actually looked the most dangerous of the English spine. Bench dummy half Jez Litten was very strong in his minutes, but Mikey Lewis, Daryl Clark and Jack Welsby in particular, didn't have their greatest hits rolling through the game.\n\nWelsby was simply over-awed by the situation.\n\n57 run metres off 12 carries is not a pair of numbers any fullback wants to come up with at the end of the game.\n\nHe did have four tackle busts and three offloads, but was also involved in errors, and was horrendous in defence around Angus Crichton's second try. It was almost as if he was glued to the tryline.\n\nAJ Brimson may have only declared for England this year, but the talented Gold Coast Titans fullback is still - for this writer at least - rated as one of the best in the game.\n\nHis talent, support play, rugby league IQ and ability to pass the footy is among the best in the NRL.\n\nHe must, one way or another, be put into the team for the second Test if England are to stand a chance.\n\nWhile England didn't lack spark in the fact they did spread the footy and look for points, they most certainly lacked execution.\n\nBrimson, a former Queensland State of Origin representative, likely would have had more representative footy under his belt by now in Australia if not for injury and the form worries of the Gold Coast Titans, which have hardly been his fault.\n\nWhether he comes into the side as a direct swap for Welsby, or slots onto the bench, remains to be seen.\n\nBrimson, who served as 18th man in Game 1 in what was frankly a baffling decision from Shaun Wane, could well start at the back, but it's clear England can't afford to take two hookers into the game either.\n\nLitten, who provided plenty of the bench and kicked a 40\/20, can't be dropped.\n\nHe will likely start the second Test with Daryl Clark dropped instead despite scoring the late consolation try.\n\nShould that happen, it could mean England play with both Brimson and Welsby - one starting, one as the utility.\n\nIt's hard to argue that wouldn't be an upgrade on what they rolled out for the series opener, and they certainly are going to need to do something to break the green and gold wall that was formed in front of them for much of the series opener.\n\nTo put it in the simplest terms possible, England must be built different if they stand a chance of winning the second Test.\n\nBrimson gives them a chance to do just that.\n\nWhether Welsby, or one of the dummy halves, is the man to make way, remains to be seen.\n\nBut it must be a case of pick Brimson and build around that, or the series will be gone.