Adrian Lam, the father of ex-Rooster playmaker Lachlan Lam and current head coach of Leigh Leopards, insists his son will remain at the club.

Lachlan Lam, currently in career-best form and who earned the Player of the Month award in May, has come to the forefront recently with rumours that he will be returning to the NRL.

However, his father and coach, Adrian Lam, is confident he will remain in the Super League, with a contract extension coming soon for the Papua New Guinea international.

Whilst he has ambitions to return to the NRL one day, Leigh is set to offer him a contract renewal in the next few weeks to keep him at the club.

“He's contracted for the rest of the year and he's up for renewal," Lam said via Love Rugby League.

“We've been down a long path over the last four weeks to finalise that, we're hoping it won't be too far away.

“He does want to play back in the NRL at some stage, I think that's fine and I've supported that decision from the day he got here.

"I think any NRL club that took him now would be advantaged by that.

“I wouldn't mind him for another year or two, so let's try to convince him of that before he heads back to the NRL.”