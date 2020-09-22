Star Storm winger Josh Addo-Carr‘s move to Wests Tigers could be “a long way off” with the two clubs currently in a disagreement over the 25-year old.

Speaking on Channel 9, The Sydney Morning Herald’s Andrew Webster says the move is now in severe jeopardy.

“I don’t think they’ll get Addo-Carr,” Webster stated.

“I’ve sniffed around this today. I don’t think the money that he wants is anywhere near what the Tigers are prepared to pay.

“The only way the Storm will let him go for next year is if they get Nofoaluma.

“Now Nofoaluma’s management has not had any calls from either the Storm or the Tigers about a swap deal or anything. If it’s going to happen, it’s a long way off.”

Melbourne have given Addo-Carr permission to move back to Sydney for personal reasons, but have stated their desire to receive a like-for-like replacement in the deal.

A swap deal for South Sydney fullback Alex Johnston was denied when Johnston re-signed with the Rabbitohs and now the Storm have set their sights on obtaining Tigers player of the season David Nofualuma.

Despite Addo-Carr stating his willingness to try playing fullback for the Tigers, Storm coach Wayne Bellamy has publicly quashed talk of the move ahead of Melboune’s finals charge.

“The Tigers want him under certain circumstances and we want something in return, so that hasn’t been settled yet,” Bellamy said.

“If that doesn’t get settled this week we will put it off until we finish our season.

“At the end of the day we don’t want that distraction during the finals.”