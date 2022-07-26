The Manly Sea Eagles have soaked up most of the headlines over the past 24 hours, but from big selection calls at a host of other clubs, there is plenty to talk about following this week's team list reveals.

Here are all the big talking points.

Carnage at the Sea Eagles

It's absolute carnage at the Manly Sea Eagles, with seven players out due to their position on the club's 'pride' jersey with a rainbow banner.

Add to that the loss of Ben Trbojevic to concussion, as well as some other ongoing injuries, and the club haven't been able to name 22 players this weekend, with just 20 in their squad to play the Roosters on Thursday evening.

Little-known wingers Pio Seci and Alfred Smalley are likely the two names which have caused most to sit up and hit Google - although you don't have to thanks to Zero Tackle.

Ethan Bullemor is back in the second row, while Dylan Walker has been pushed to the centres. James Segeyaro is back as well, although in a surprising twist Martin Taupau has been locked into his bench role.

It's a side who will need to perform a rather dramatic ambush if they are to get over the line.

Warriors perform dramatic backflip on Walsh

The idea of dropping New Zealand Warriors custodian Reece Walsh to the interchange bench has lasted just a single week, with the Broncos-bound fullback moving back into the starting side this week.

It came as something of a surprise at 4pm last Tuesday when Walsh was benched so Chanel Harris-Tavita could play at fullback, and Daejarn Asi could be called into the starting side at five-eighth.

And it looked like it worked for a single half of football.

But then it didn't. The Warriors, as the Warriors tend to do far too often, fell completely off the boil and let the Canberra Raiders run riot on their way to what was ultimately a big victory in the nation's capital.

Harris-Tavita moves back to five-eighth this week, but in more intriguing decision-making, Asi has completely disappeared from the team despite being excellent during the first half last week.

Jackson Topine finally gets Bulldog opportunity

Bulldogs fans have been calling out for it for weeks - literal weeks.

Jackson Topine has been simply belting everyone in his way in the NSW Cup, and while it's an unfortunate injury to the recently re-signed Raymond Faitala-Mariner who has paved the way, Topine will finally get his opportunity in the NRL this weekend.

Topine has previously been something of a bit-part player during his time at Belmore - playing hooker, some edge forward and plenty off the bench.

But he has found a real role for himself on the edge at the Bulldogs this year in reserve grade - a team who are near the top of the competition it should be added - and his move into the top grade could pile the pressure on Mick Potter in weeks to come to find him a permanent spot when Faitala-Mariner returns from his rib issue.

Sloan back, but not to start as Mbye switches spots

The St George Illawarra Dragons had a big question to answer this weekend, with Cody Ramsey joining Moses Suli in the injury ward as the Red V look to make a push towards the finals.

Four teams are currently sitting right on the precipice of finals action - fighting for essentially one spot. The Dragons are joined by the Raiders, Sea Eagles and Roosters on 20 competition points, so it goes without saying just how incredibly important this weekend's game against the Cowboys is for Anthony Griffin's side.

While the Cowboys are sweating on the return of Reuben Cotter, the call by Griffin to move Moses Mbye to fullback, Jack Bird into the centres and only have Tyrell Sloan on the bench is an intriguing one.

Mbye played some fullback earlier this year when Sloan's form couldn't possibly justify him being picked, but it feels like a case of playing a utility when there isn't a need for one, with Sloan simply not able to play any other positions at NRL level given his size and skillset.

It could come back to bite the Dragons, and even more so if they have an early injury in the forwards. As much as Jack Bird would be able to move and cover it, the level of faith Griffin has in Sloan is clearly not all that high.

Bryce Cartwright back for Eels in utility swap

Jake Arthur has been the subject of attention this week with plenty of comments around the incessant booing of him by Parramatta fans last week.

They won't be able to do this weekend when they host the Panthers though, with Arthur dropped out of the side to 18th man, with Bryce Cartwright back from injury to take his spot on the bench.

There is little doubt that in a game like one against Penrith, experience will mean everything, and that is likely to have formed a large part of Brad Arthur's decision making on the blue and gold bench.

Cartwright also certainly can fill more positions than Arthur and therefore makes the better option for the bench, but it's a decision likely to be talked about plenty in the lead up to Friday night.

Penrith make big call on bench as injuries strike

Speaking of the Panthers, and just when they thought they could go full tilt at the NRL finals, injuries have struck.

Stephen Crichton's sickening ear injury and concussion will keep him out, while Jarome Luai has also injured a knee and could be missing for up to eight weeks if reports that surfaced on Tuesday are to be believed.

Robert Jennings has come into the centres for what could be a one-week deal, but Sean O'Sullivan may be required to play quite a lot of football between now and the end of the season.

In more intriguing decision-making from Ivan Cleary though, Mitch Kenny has been replaced on the bench - supposedly injured - but replaced by Charlie Staines, who is an outside back and seemingly out of favour.

Given Moses Leota is among the reserves, he could well slot back in, but Staines on the bench is an intriguing call and one worth monitoring.

Patience exhausted with ex-Rooster as Jayden Campbell remains on pine

Isaac Liu was one of my tips in the pre-season to be the underrated signing of the year.

He has been a bust to put it nicely.

The ex-Rooster, who put on a number of big displays last year for the tri-colours as they battled through an injury crisis, should have taken his experience and power game to the Gold Coast and shone as a forward leader alongside Moeaki Fotuaika and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui.

Instead, he has averaged just 98 metres per game and made only 13 tackle breaks in 17 games. His runs have been largely easy to shut down, and with Erin Clark on fire in recent weeks following a role change to lock, Justin Holbrook has made yet another change, promoting him to the starting side, moving Fa'asuamaleaui to prop and dropping Liu to the bench.

Maybe it'll be the shot that Liu needs to turn his form around - Holbrook and the Titans certainly need it to be given what he could bring this side at his best.

No more Brenko in Brisbane as boom youngster makes debut

Brenko Lee has been dropped for the Broncos this year as the club continue to tweak with their winning finals on the run in to the finals.

Herbie Farnworth being out long-term is obviously a mega blow for the club, and while Lee has done an admirable job before moving to the Dolphins next year, Deine Mariner is the one who has plenty of excitement about him.

The young gun has been the 18th man for the side over the last three weeks without making it onto the field, but Kevin Walters has now handed him a debut.

Playing for Wynnum Manly in the QLD Cup, he has scored eight tries in seven games, to go with 34 tackle busts, six line breaks, and 143 metres per game.

Those numbers at centre match just about anyone in the competition, and it could be a long afternoon for the Tigers trying to contain the debutant if that form carries across to his NRL debut.