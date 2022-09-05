The regular season is done and dusted. The top eight is set, the wooden spoon has been handed out and attention now shifts to finals footy!

The best time of the year is upon us my friends. Prior to finals kicking off though, there is plenty to discuss from a round that produced plenty.

Below are 20 thoughts from the final round of the season proper, Round 25:

1. You honestly couldn't write a better Week 1 fixture list for the finals. The Panthers host the team who beat them twice this season in the Eels. The Sharks and Cowboys, two teams who blasted all expectations away, meet in the Shire. Canberra will be super confident due to their recent record as they travel to Melbourne. Then the oldest of enemies will battle it out for the second time in a week and a bit in elimination footy as the Roosters and Bunnies clash. Delicious!

2. At the opposite end of the table, I don't know if there has ever been a side quite as deserving of finishing last as the 2022 Wests Tigers. Down 42-0 at Halftime, they were booed off their spiritual home. An awful season leaves Tim Sheens with so much work to do to make them competitive in 2023.

3. For weeks and weeks I've been saying the Dally M race is between Ben Hunt and Nicho Hynes. Hunt would have polled three points in Round 25 while Hynes had arguably his most mixed performance of the season. If it was within two points heading into this round, Hunt is the man. I have it all square as I had Hynes ahead by three.

4. I've been mentioning Nat Butcher as a smokey for World Cup selection. Either he or Hudson Young would look very much at home in the squad. Cameron Murray and Angus Crichton are certainties while you'd have to imagine Jeremiah Nanai would be there. I'd throw Martin and Capwell in the mix but there's no reason Hudson Young and Nat Butcher shouldn't be in the selection discussions.

5. Speaking of World Cup squads, the Kiwis will likely name their strongest side ever. Dylan Brown is in career-best form and has the number six jersey nailed down. Briton Nikora crossed for a hattrick against Newcastle and should be picked. Throw in Joseph Tapine, Jahrome Hughes and Joseph Manu (if fit) and it's tough to argue this side isn't at least second favourite.

6. In the pre-season I mentioned that the Sharks had recruited the second-best crop of talent heading into 2022. I'm moving them up to number one. While Matt Burton, Tevita Pangai Jr (at times), Josh Addo-Carr and the like improved the Dogs side overall, Nicho Hynes is the buy of the season while Dale Finucane and Cameron McInnes turned the Sharks' big 2021 weakness into a strength this year. Their best recruit though may have been their coach.

7. For the record I believe the Panthers earned the right to name a NSW Cup side this past weekend. They wrapped up the minor premiership and made the decision they thought best for their finals charge. I get it. That said, it makes a real mockery of Round 25. If that game result had a real say in final spots then there would have been a big blow up. I'm all for resting players but Ivan Cleary absolute took the mick!

8. Sticking with the Panthers, I'm here to rubbish any talk of moving the Panthers and Eels game to a larger stadium. If you finish top two, I don't care what the circumstance, you've earned a home final in Week 1. It's as simple as that. Capacity shouldn't come into it despite the occasion.

9. Despite the diabolical end to their season, 2022 has to be seen as a success for the Broncos. They were awful in 2020 and 2021 and returned to relevancy in a big way in 2022. Adam Reynolds and Kurt Capewell transformed the side. Ok, they won't play finals footy this season when they should have, but with Reece Walsh back on board, 2023 looks very promising.

10. In the opposite, a few late wins saved face, to a degree, for the Titans. They'll finish 13th. This is a side that should be lining up next week. Instead they had to win a few games late on just to avoid finishing last. Absolutely not good enough. Justin Holbrook will be the most nervous man in end-of-year meetings.

11. Newcastle fans didn't have much to enjoy this season but their women's side is on fire. A last-minute comeback saw them retain their undefeated record heading into a top-of-the-table clash next week against the Roosters. I'm looking forward to that one; someone's "0" must go!

12. I've taken a few jabs here previously about the repetitive ads or silly comments that leave a negative impression over the broadcasters but that Parkway Drive promo this past Friday night was all-time. If you weren't excited heading into that Roosters and Rabbits game then this game is not for you.

13. Many, myself bag the 6pm game. I'll miss it for the next number of months though. Thursday Night Footy too. I'm a creature of habit and despite the increased stakes, I'll miss full rounds of rugby league.

14. Hands up who had Alex Johnston as top try scorer heading into the season? Probably a good number of us to be honest. Now, honestly, who had Valentine Holmes as the top scorer? Show of hands? Anyone with their hand up is a liar. The move into the centres has reinvigorated his career and has seen him become a weapon once again. Add to that the Cowboys finishing ten places higher than most expected.

15. There is, reportedly, a very good chance that Des Hasler will be leaving the Manly club in the coming weeks. This time last year he had overseen the most unlikely of top four finishes and was gearing up for a finals run. Again, too much of the blame has been thrown on the jersey incident and not enough on the fact they massively over rely on their fullback. Hasler leaving is going to be massive news. Who would want that Manly role given the current circumstances?

16. Did anyone else find it extremely strange viewing to see Reece Walsh almost begging to be put back on the field for golden point on Saturday afternoon only to be told no? He was the Warriors' best for a long stretch and looked to have seen them home in his Warriors swansong only for injury to end his night. He clearly said he was fine to return in an effort to guide his side home but never seemed to be answered.

17. The Sharks and Cowboys final shapes as a must win for both teams this weekend. A loss means that, in all likelihood, a grand final goes through having to beat the red hot Roosters and the Panthers. Those are the two games I'd be looking to avoid most right now.

18. If you ever needed further proof of just how strong the Panthers' current set up is; almost their entire NSW Cup side ran out in first grade this weekend. Their actual NSW Cup side still managed to beat the full-strength, third placed, North Sydney Bears to set up a match next week against the Newtown Jets. Their depth is the likes we have never seen before.

19. I say it often but I'm going to repeat it again; I love the chaos of golden point. I love the chaos in the minutes leading up to potential golden point. I know the traditional fans will hate hearing this but field goals are fun.

20. Matt Moylan spraying a water bottle at enraged Knights props during a melee may have been the funniest moment of the season. Lucky they didn't have a direct line to the cheeky number six though.