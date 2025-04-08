The Loose Carry is back after Round 5 of the 2025 NRL season, with the panel discussing the weekend that was and a host of off-field storylines.

Host Phoenix Trinidad is joined by analyst Darren Parkin and special guest, the host of Unfiltered podcast, Andy Raymond, this week.

The panel discuss the situation at the Cronulla Sharks, Latrell Mitchell's return, the Eels and Dragons, and just how far both the Brisbane Broncos and Canterbury Bulldogs can go in 2025.

The high tackle crackdown from the weekend, as well as the future of golden point after the aforementioned Parramatta and Dragons thriller, are put under the microscope, and so too is the news that any expansion of the competition to Perth may be off the table.

Contract negotiations for Kai Pearce-Paul and Payne Haas are also worthy of mention for our panel, with both players beginning to be linked to moves over their future.

The Loose Carry Podcast is available on Zero Tackle's Youtube Channel, as well as our other show The Knock On with Dan and Terry each week.