An off-season recruitment rampage has the Brisbane Broncos primed and ready for the 2022 season, which they will hope will be their first out of the bottom four since 2019.

Here is their full season preview.

2021 season

The Broncos were big improvers in 2021 yet still finished third from bottom with just seven wins. This illustrates how difficult things have been at Red Hill over the past two seasons.

Injuries to Kotoni Staggs and Patrick Carrigan didn't help but the real issues came in the halves. Anthony Milford failed to fire in a contract year while the seven jersey was passed around.

Payne Haas established himself as one of the game's elite forwards. Arguably the elite forward across the competition. Unfortunately, he did not have the support cast.

The 'Kevolution' started slowly but they had two huge wins in signing Adam Reynolds and Kurt Capewell. Those two moves proved the Broncos have a plan so 2021 wasn't a total loss.

Off-season moves

2022 gains

Logan Bayliss (2023), Kurt Capewell (Penrith Panthers, 2024), Delouise Hoeter (2022), Ryan James (Canberra Raiders, 2022), Corey Jensen (North Queensland Cowboys, 2023), Brenko Lee (Melbourne Storm, 2023), Te Maire Martin (2022), Jordan Pereira (St George Illawarra Dragons, 2023), Ethan Quai-Ward (2023), Adam Reynolds (South Sydney Rabbitohs, 2024), Billy Walters (Wests Tigers, 2022)

2022 losses

John Asiata (Leigh Centurions), Ethan Bullemor (Manly Sea Eagles), Xavier Coates (Melbourne Storm), Dale Copley (retired), Brodie Croft (Salford Red Devils), Tom Dearden (North Queensland Cowboys), Alex Glenn (retired), Danny Levi (Huddersfield Giants), Matthew Lodge (New Zealand Warriors), Anthony Milford (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Tevita Pangai Junior (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Isaiah Tass (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Reece Walsh (New Zealand Warriors)

Recruitment Impact

To say the Broncos required an overhaul of their player roster is putting it nicely. That said, they have addressed some issues by signing two massive names as well as adding some experience and depth elsewhere.

Adam Reynolds is a future shifting signing. The Broncos beat out a monster offer from the Sharks to sign the premiership winner. His leadership, as well as his obvious abilities, are worth their weight in gold for a side struggling for any sort of creativity in their halves.

Kurt Capewell may be the underrated signing of the season. He was huge for Penrith in attack and defence last season and will slot right into the Broncos run-on side. He has Origin experience and a premiership winners medal. Brilliant signing.

Ryan James is a handy pick up. Billy Walters may snag a bench spot due to the fact he can cover multiple positions. Brenko Lee played in a grand final and for Queensland in 2022.

Talking points:

Halves Gamble: Adam Reynolds will line up in the seven, as long as he is fit. That is of no doubt and requires no further discussion.

Just who will partner him in the halves though, well that is the big question. Albert Kelly looked great for the Indigenous All Stars, while Billy Walters was recruited to challenge for the role.

As it stands though it looks as though Tyson Gamble is the front runner. Gamble by name, gamble by nature. This decision could shape the early rounds for the Broncos as it all depends on which Tyson turns up. If he's on song, you beauty. If not, then literally anything can happen regardless of his partner.

Many into one: Sticking with positional decisions; will Tesi Niu retain his number one jersey and play at fullback? Will rookie sensation Selwyn Cobbo be thrust into the hot seat right off the bat? Will Jamayne Isaako finally realise his potential and make the custodian role his own?

Who plays fullback is right up there with who partners Reynolds in terms of Kevie's big decisions. Niu and Cobbo will be there, somewhere. Whether that be Niu at one and Cobbo on the wing, or Cobbo at one, Niu in the centres and Herbie Farnworth to the wing, Walters has to get the fullback right first and foremost. Then he can worry about the centre and wing pairings.

Hand for Haas:

Payne Haas is arguably the game's best front-rower. He's certainly the most important to his team's success. Unfortunately the giant, yet still only 22-year-old, was tasked with going it alone far too often in 2021.

If the Broncos are going to roll over teams in 2022 other members of the pack will have to do more than provide a supporting cast. Capewell's inclusion should go a long way to assisting, as will the return from injury of Patrick Carrigan.

Key player:

Adam Reynolds

Adam Reynolds starts the 2022 as one of the game's most important players. I don't think it's hyperbole to suggest the fate of the Broncs season rests mainly on his shoulders.

Reynolds brings so much to this Broncos outfit. His leadership and experience, his incredible kicking game, his ball-playing skills, his name value.

Brisbane have lacked a dominant half since the decline of Anthony Milford. Reynolds may be on his final contract of his career but he has a massive job to do.

For the record, I believe the Broncs had no choice but to trump other offers to land their marquee number seven. It's over to the premiership winner now to deliver.

Big season for

: Kurt Capewell

Capewell is one of my favourite players in the competition. He's no fuss and goes about his role, no matter what is asked of him. He's the perfect signing!

Capes was a bit-part player at Cronulla but when called upon, he always delivered. At Penrith, he grew into a run on second-rower who could play big minutes and bust games open.

At Brisbane, the former Ipswich Jet will be charged with a similar role at Penrith, only with the added responsibility to lead his younger second rowers into battle.

I foresee a massive season for Capewell. I dare say the extra workload will suit his game. It's a lot to ask but Capewell has never walked away from anything, no matter how tough the assignment.

Watch Rugby League Outlaws discuss the Broncos in their Season Preview

Breakout star:

Selwyn Cobbo

Superstar alert!

We've long heard talks of this "next Greg Inglis" emerging in the Broncos system. Truth be told I loathe the "next" tag but this kid just screams game-winner.

He may be required to bide his time on the wing for the early rounds but there is no way the Broncos can keep him out of the spotlight for too long.

In his seven games in 2021, his rookie season, he averaged over 100 metres per game and already racked up 25 tackle breaks. Big 2022 coming up! Massive future.

Fixtures to watch

Round 1 vs South Sydney Rabbitohs: Round 1. Adam Reynolds (likely) debut vs the side he lead to a title and thought he would always represent.

Friday night in front of a, hopefully, massive crowd. Sign me up! The Bunnies had their way with the Broncos in 2021 so Brisbane will want to send an early message and get some payback.

Round 3 vs North Queensland Cowboys: This game shapes as super important for two reasons. First is the obvious Queensland rivalry. The distance between the cities represented by the teams is gigantic but this is a rivalry that started the date the Cowboys entered the competition. Equally important is the likelihood that these teams will be fighting out the lower table spots. A win here is huge for either team. These are the games the Broncos need to win to push for a finals Spot.

Round 12 vs Gold Coast Titans: Brisbane have been big brother in Queensland for their entire existence. For the first time, there is a genuine challenger for the title. The Titans are set up for long term success and are well ahead of the Broncos right now. This is a chance for Walters and his side to not only defend their home patch but also send a message that they're still number one. Expect a massive crowd.

Prediction

This Broncos side has improved on their 2021 roster. The addition of Adam Reynolds and Kurt Capewell guarantees that. I'd also say that moving the Milford distraction on helps too.

Unfortunately for Brisbane fans, I don't see enough improvement to push for a spot in the finals, at least this season.

The Brisbane backline screams point-scoring potential, if (big if) Walters can get it right. Niu looks the option at fullback but Cobbo is almost certain to take over at some point. Staggs and Farnworth are a standout centre pairing, if Staggs can stay fit.

Who partners Reynolds and how they perform will play a huge part in proving me right or wrong this season.

Way too many questions and inconsistent performers to confidently place them any higher than 12th. That said, they will be a far better side than their 2021 counterparts in terms of performances, if not in terms of results.

12th.