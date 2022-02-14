When conversation ahead of the 2022 season has shifted to signings, the talk immediately goes to the likes of Adam Reynolds, Matt Burton, Kurt Capewell, Dane Gagai and Josh Addo-Carr.

While it’s true that they will be the names to set tongues wagging and have fans riding a wave of expectation at formerly struggling clubs heading into the new season, that doesn’t mean they are all their is to get excited about.

Every club has made off-season moves heading into the new season as they look to strengthen their squads, and with the exception of the Penrith Panthers, every club wants to have better performances and end results than they did in 2021.

Many of the bottom eight clubs from last year have recruited smartly, while others in the top eight have also made excellent signings.

It’s the players who aren’t mentioned in every news story who could yet make the biggest difference to their new clubs as the 2022 season commences.

There were plenty to pick from as well, with the likes of Nick Meaney, Bailey Simonsson, Nick Cotric, Matt Ikuvalu, Ethan Bullemor and Xavier Coates all missing the top five, despite their strong credentials for the season ahead.

Here are the top five underrated signings heading into 2022.