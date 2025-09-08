Amid reports that he is set to sign a massive $5 million extension, Canterbury Bulldogs skipper Stephen Crichton is keen to remain at Belmore for the rest of his playing career.\r\n\r\nAhead of the Bulldogs' clash against the Melbourne Storm to kick off the 2025 NRL Finals series, Crichton is set to become one of the highest-paid players in the competition, keeping him off the radar of rival teams.\r\n\r\nWidely regarded as the best centre in the NRL, reports from News Corp emerged over the weekend that he is on the verge of inking a $5 million extension with the Bulldogs, which will keep him at the club for a further three seasons until the end of 2030.\r\n\r\nA 12-time NSW Blues representative and Samoan international, his value extends not only to his skill on the field but also to his leadership off the field, which saw him named captain just months after arriving at the club.\r\n\r\nSpeaking at the NRL Finals launch on Monday, Crichton revealed that he is not only keen on signing on for a few more years but wants to remain in the Blue and White for the remainder of his career.\r\n\r\n"Hopefully, if I get the opportunity to stay, I can. Hopefully, the big dog Gus signs me on," Crichton told Zero Tackle.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_222033" align="alignnone" width="696"] Stephen Crichton posing for a photo in preparation for Game 1 of the 2025 State of Origin series for the NSW Blues. (Photo: Joshua Davis)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nAlthough he has been around since 2019, when he made his NRL debut, Crichton has yet to reach his prime and is still only 24 years old.\r\n\r\nJoining the Bulldogs after three consecutive premierships with the Penrith Panthers, he has been a pivotal piece in the club reaching back-to-back finals campaigns after several years near the bottom of the ladder.\r\n\r\nBrought to the side by coach Cameron Ciraldo and GM of Football Phil Gould, Crichton credits part of the success to his tight relationship with Gould, who has managed to not only turn the Bulldogs into premiership contenders but also completely revamp the club's pathway system for the next generation.\r\n\r\n"(Our relationship is) very tight. He's always in and around training and helps me with that leadership role," Crichton said of Phil Gould.\r\n\r\n"He gets me talking to the right people to get my headspace right, and he just wants the best for the players and the best for myself as well.\r\n\r\n"He's been good to me ever since coming to the club, and even when he was at the Panthers, he always looked after us young boys."