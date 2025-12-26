The 2026 Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) is less than 12 months away and every nation will be looking to dethrone Australia to become the new world champions and hold the title of World Cup winners.

After reaching the final of the 2024 Pacific Championships, Tonga will look to make their mark this time on the RLWC stage and boast one of the best forward packs among all countries.

Their squad is set to be made up of a combination of rookies such as Isaiah Iongi and Robert Toia and veterans such as Addin Fonua-Blake and Jason Taumalolo.

Meanwhile, the status of Keaon Koloamatangi remains unknown at this stage after he represented Australia at the 2025 Ashes Series despite playing the most recent World Cup in Tongan colours.

In what is a different squad from what was named for the 2022 RLWC, only 13 of the 24 members are set to return for the 2026 Rugby League World Cup.

Predicted Tonga squad for 2026 RLWC

Position 2022 RLWC Squad 2026 RLWC Squad
Fullback Tolutau Koula Isaiah Iongi
Wing Daniel Tupou Daniel Tupou
Centre Will Penisini Tolutau Koula
Centre Moses Suli Robert Toia
Wing Sione Katoa Paul Alamoti
5/8 Isaiya Katoa Latu Fainu
Halfback Tuimoala Lolohea Isaiya Katoa
Prop Tevita Tatola Stefano Utoikamanu
Hooker Keaon Koloamatangi Soni Luke
Prop Addin Fonua-Blake Addin Fonua-Blake
Back-Row Felise Kaufusi Samuela Fainu
Back-Row Haumole Olakau'atu Haumole Olakau'atu
Lock Siosiua Taukeiaho (c) Jason Taumalolo (c)
Interchange Siosifa Talakai Lehi Hopoate
Interchange Soni Luke Leka Halasima
Interchange Moeaki Fotuaika Moeaki Fotuaika
Interchange David Fifita Sitili Tupouniua
Reserves Talatau Amone Kulikefu Finefeuiaki
Reserves Siliva Havili Siliva Havili
Reserves Will Hopoate Sione Katoa
Reserves Konrad Hurrell Siosifa Talakai
Reserves Ben Murdoch-Masila David Fifita
Reserves Jason Taumalolo Demitric Vaimauga
Reserves Tesi Niu Will Penisini