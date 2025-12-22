The 2026 Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) is less than 12 months away and every nation will be looking to dethrone Australia to become the new world champions and hold the title of World Cup winners.

After making the final at the most recent RLWC held in England, Samoa will look to make their mark once again and boast one of the most impressive squads with a star-filled back-line and forward pack.

Their squad is set to be made up of several current or former Penrith Panthers, making up the starting team, headlined by the halves of Blaize Talagi and Jarome Luai.

Meanwhile, Payne Haas pledged his allegiance to Samoa for the 2025 Pacific Championships, while Tino Fa'asuamaleaui may follow suit but has yet to decide at the time of publication.

In what is a different squad from what was named for the 2022 RLWC, only 11 of the 24 members are set to return for the 2026 Rugby League World Cup.

Predicted Samoa squad for 2026 RLWC

Position 2022 RLWC Squad 2026 RLWC Squad
Fullback Joseph Suaalii Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
Wing Brian To'o Brian To'o
Centre Izack Tago Deine Mariner
Centre Stephen Crichton Stephen Crichton
Wing Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow Murray Taulagi
5/8 Jarome Luai Blaize Talagi
Halfback Anthony Milford Jarome Luai
Prop Josh Papalii Payne Haas
Hooker Danny Levi Benaiah Ioelu
Prop Junior Paulo (c) Junior Paulo (c)
Back-Row Jaydn Su'A Jaydn Su'A
Back-Row Josh Aloiai Jeremiah Nanai
Lock Braden Hamlin-Uele Tino Fa'asuamaleaui*
Interchange Tyrone May Chanel Harris-Tavita
Interchange Spencer Leniu Spencer Leniu
Interchange Martin Taupau Josh Papalii
Interchange Kelma Tuilagi Terrell May
Reserves Chanel Harris-Tavita Simi Sasagi
Reserves Fa'amanu Brown Sua Fa'alogo
Reserves Mathew Feagai Izack Tago
Reserves Royce Hunt Ata Mariota
Reserves Oregon Kaufusi Francis Molo
Reserves Taylan May Taylan May
Reserves Ligi Sao Shawn Blore

 