The 2026 Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) is less than 12 months away and every nation will be looking to dethrone Australia to become the new world champions and hold the title of World Cup winners.

After making the final at the most recent RLWC held in England, Samoa will look to make their mark once again and boast one of the most impressive squads with a star-filled back-line and forward pack.

Their squad is set to be made up of several current or former Penrith Panthers, making up the starting team, headlined by the halves of Blaize Talagi and Jarome Luai.

Meanwhile, Payne Haas pledged his allegiance to Samoa for the 2025 Pacific Championships, while Tino Fa'asuamaleaui may follow suit but has yet to decide at the time of publication.

In what is a different squad from what was named for the 2022 RLWC, only 11 of the 24 members are set to return for the 2026 Rugby League World Cup.

Predicted Samoa squad for 2026 RLWC