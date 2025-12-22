The 2026 Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) is less than 12 months away and every nation will be looking to dethrone Australia to become the new world champions and hold the title of World Cup winners.
After making the final at the most recent RLWC held in England, Samoa will look to make their mark once again and boast one of the most impressive squads with a star-filled back-line and forward pack.
Their squad is set to be made up of several current or former Penrith Panthers, making up the starting team, headlined by the halves of Blaize Talagi and Jarome Luai.
Meanwhile, Payne Haas pledged his allegiance to Samoa for the 2025 Pacific Championships, while Tino Fa'asuamaleaui may follow suit but has yet to decide at the time of publication.
In what is a different squad from what was named for the 2022 RLWC, only 11 of the 24 members are set to return for the 2026 Rugby League World Cup.
Predicted Samoa squad for 2026 RLWC
|Position
|2022 RLWC Squad
|2026 RLWC Squad
|Fullback
|Joseph Suaalii
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|Wing
|Brian To'o
|Brian To'o
|Centre
|Izack Tago
|Deine Mariner
|Centre
|Stephen Crichton
|Stephen Crichton
|Wing
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|Murray Taulagi
|5/8
|Jarome Luai
|Blaize Talagi
|Halfback
|Anthony Milford
|Jarome Luai
|Prop
|Josh Papalii
|Payne Haas
|Hooker
|Danny Levi
|Benaiah Ioelu
|Prop
|Junior Paulo (c)
|Junior Paulo (c)
|Back-Row
|Jaydn Su'A
|Jaydn Su'A
|Back-Row
|Josh Aloiai
|Jeremiah Nanai
|Lock
|Braden Hamlin-Uele
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui*
|Interchange
|Tyrone May
|Chanel Harris-Tavita
|Interchange
|Spencer Leniu
|Spencer Leniu
|Interchange
|Martin Taupau
|Josh Papalii
|Interchange
|Kelma Tuilagi
|Terrell May
|Reserves
|Chanel Harris-Tavita
|Simi Sasagi
|Reserves
|Fa'amanu Brown
|Sua Fa'alogo
|Reserves
|Mathew Feagai
|Izack Tago
|Reserves
|Royce Hunt
|Ata Mariota
|Reserves
|Oregon Kaufusi
|Francis Molo
|Reserves
|Taylan May
|Taylan May
|Reserves
|Ligi Sao
|Shawn Blore