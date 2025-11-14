The NRL have confirmed the fixtures for the 2026 season, with the season to again open in Las Vegas, and run across 27 rounds.

» View the full 2026 season fixtures

The grand final will again be played on the first weekend of October.

A bumper Round 1, as already confirmed, will see the St George Illawarra Dragons clash with the Canterbury Bulldogs, and the Newcastle Knights face the North Queensland Cowboys in Las Vegas on Sunday March 1 (AEDT), before the Australian games the following weekend kick-off with the Melbourne Storm and Parramatta Eels on Thursday, March 5.

Other highlights include the Brisbane Broncos clashing with the Penrith Panthers, the Manly Sea Eagles facing the Canberra Raiders at Brookvale, and the Dolphins hosting the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The first grand final rematch between Brisbane and Melbourne has been set for Round 3, while public holiday rugby league will form a part of the attractions during the opening months of the season on the Easter weekend and Anzac Day.

The Rabbitohs and Bulldogs will again clash on Good Friday, wile the Eels and Tigers will clash on Easter Monday, while Anzac Day will see the Dragons against the Roosters, the Storm against the Rabbitohs, and the Warriors against the Dolphins in Wellington.

The NRL will also go road tripping early in the season, with a Perth double-header in Round 6 (between the Rabbitohs and Raiders, and Shark sand Roosters), and a Darwin match in Round 7 (between the Dolphins and Panthers). Another game heads to Perth in Round 23 between Melbourne and Manly.

Magic Round will again head to Brisbane in Round 11, with the Sharks and Bulldogs to open the weekend, the Eels to face the Storm for the second time, and the Broncos to clash with the Warriors in the Sunday afternoon fixture.

The State of Origin period will then upset the regular season from Round 13 for the following six weeks, before the run home to the end of the season will see a major fight break out for the finals.

The Rabbitohs and Roosters, as well as Sharks and Storm, will headline the final round of the regular season.

» Click here for the full 2026 NRL season draw