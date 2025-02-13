Wayne Bennett is back at the South Sydney Rabbitohs, and 2025 promises improvement, but it will have to be done through one of the competition's toughest fixture lists.

Here is everything you need to know about the run through 2025 for the Rabbitohs.

Teams to play twice

The Dolphins (Round 1, 17), St George Illawarra Dragons (Round 2, 25), Cronulla Sharks (Round 3, 21), Penrith Panthers (Round 4, 20), Sydney Roosters (Round 5, 27), Canterbury Bulldogs (Round 7, 15), Melbourne Storm (Round 8, 16), Brisbane Broncos (Round 10, 22)

When the numbers were ran after the draw came out, the Rabbitohs, based on last year's ladder, have the toughest fixture run of any team throughout the 2025 campaign.

They play the Sharks, Panthers, Roosters and Storm twice - that's all of last year's top four - as well as the Bulldogs out of last year's top eight.

Their other double ups from the bottom eight don't represent an easy run either, with the Dolphins and Broncos both potential improvers, and the Dragons always seemingly up to play against South Sydney.

Wayne Bennett has been given anything but a dream run through his first season back at the Rabbitohs.

Travel schedule

The Rabbitohs have a mixed travel schedule for 2025, although it's certainly not the easiest of the Sydney clubs.

They will be forced onto a plane six times throughout the season, with the only Sydney-based clubs facing more travel being the Wests Tigers, and the Cronulla Sharks, who head to Las Vegas.

Of those six flights, one of those will take them to Perth, but the rest are either to Brisbane, Melbourne or the Gold Coast, so hardly anything that will upset momentum.

Back-to-back trips north in Round 22 and 23 don't come at the best time of year though.

Turnaround times

The Rabbitohs have, on top of their difficult fixture list, been lumped with two five-day turnarounds throughout the course of the year, with one coming ahead of a Round 4 clash against the Panthers, and the other ahead of a Round 25 clash against the Dragons.

The Round 25 clash at least is followed up by a bye.

In what will be viewed as a boost, the club only face five six-day turnarounds, although the first of those is after travelling to Perth.

Their others are staggered through the season, although a six-day turnaround in Round 24 before their five-day Round 25 turnaround is hardly ideal, with the club to play three games in 12 days.

Start of the season

The Rabbitohs start to the season is one of the stranger ones, with three back-to-back road games owing to Homebush being unavailable.

They clash with the Dolphins in Round 1 in Brisbane, then head to Wollongong and Cronulla in back-to-back weeks.

Their home stand that follows sees a tough clash with the Panthers on a five-day turnaround before they host the Roosters and head to Perth to play the Cowboys in one of their home games.

The Origin period

The Rabbitohs, in addition to their tough fixtures and five-day turnarounds, only receive one bye before Origin games this year, with that coming ahead of Game 1.

Instead of resting, they will then be forced to play the Bulldogs before Origin 2, and the Sea Eagles at Brookvale before Origin 3.

They do have a bye instead of backing up from Game 3, but have to play the Warriors at home after Game 1, and the Storm at home after Game 2. Neither of those games will be straightforward with Origin players coming in off next to no rest.

The run home

The Rabbitohs have a bye amongst their run home, which could work one of two ways, but could freshen the side up ahead of the finals.

They finish the season after that bye with the Roosters in what is now a traditional final round encounter.

Their games leading into the bye are all seemingly winnable, with twin trips away to play the Broncos and Titans, before they host the Eels and Dragons in Rounds 24 and 25.

Toughest stretch

The stretch between Round 6 and Round 8 looks extremely tough for the Rabbitohs. They head to Perth to play the ever unpredictable Cowboys, then have to come back to Sydney and face the Bulldogs on just a six-day turnaround.

The following week sees them head to Melbourne - a place they simply don't win - for a battle with the Storm.

Easiest stretch

We've already mentioned it, but the stretch between Round 22 and 25, despite trips to Brisbane and the Gold Coast in back-to-back weeks, looks the easiest.

Brisbane are unpredictable, but it's long seasons ahead for the Titans, Eels and Dragons, so on paper, this looks like a winnable run of games heading into the end of the season.

Games to watch

Round 1, vs The Dolphins, at Suncorp Stadium, Fri, Mar 8, 8pm

Round 4, vs Penrith Panthers, at Accor Stadium, Thu, Mar 27, 8pm

Round 7, vs Canterbury Bulldogs, at Accor Stadium, Fri, Apr 18, 4:05pm

Round 10, vs Brisbane Broncos, at Accor Stadium, Fri, May 9, 8pm

Round 27, vs Sydney Roosters, at Allianz Stadium, Fri, Sep 5, 8pm

The must-win games

Round 2, vs St George Illawarra Dragons, at WIN Stadium, Sat, Mar 15, 3pm

Round 5, vs Sydney Roosters, at Accor Stadium, Fri, Apr 4, 8pm

Round 9, vs Newcastle Knights, at Suncorp Stadium, Sat, May 3, 3pm

Round 17, vs The Dolphins, at Accor Stadium, Sat, Jun 28, 7:35pm

Round 24, vs Parramatta Eels, at Allianz Stadium, Sat, Aug 16, 7:35pm

Full fixtures