A second-half blitz from the Brisbane Broncos has ended the Penrith Panthers' run of four consecutive premierships and five straight NRL Grand Final appearances.

Over 700 days since losing the 2023 NRL Grand Final, the Broncos managed to pull off a remarkable comeback in the second half after being kept scoreless in the opening 40 minutes.

Down by 14 points, tries to centre Kotoni Staggs and forward Xavier Willison got them back into the contest, before winger Deine Mariner scored a try in the final five minutes, tying the score-line.

Aiming to take the lead, Adam Reynolds stepped up to the kicking tee and managed to slot it between the two conversion posts - something he failed to do half a decade ago in 2021, which began the Penrith Panthers dynasty.

With Reynolds standing up when the Broncos needed it the most, fullback Reece Walsh was among their best performers with his attacking skill, as well as front-rower Payne Haas, who had another big stint in the middle with 165 metres and 39 tackles.

Sweating on the availability of Willison, who was charged with dangerous contact, the Broncos will now face the Melbourne Storm in the 2025 NRL Grand Final and will get a massive boost in Patrick Carrigan - outside back Sewlyn Cobbo is also available for selection but unlikely to be in the mix.

Chasing a historic fifth consecutive premiership, Penrith set the tone early through winger Paul Alamoti, who continued his finals try-scoring streak with a brilliant dive in the right-hand corner to score the opening try in the 10th minute before crossing for another before the half-time break.

Recalled by Ivan Cleary ahead of the 2025 NRL Finals after being axed due to his form and being overlooked in favour of Tom Jenkins, Alamoti finished with 228 running metres, nine tackle busts and two line-breaks but it wasn't enough to get his side to their sixth consecutive NRL Grand Final.

However, they were unable to finish strongly in front of a packed crowd of 52,491. Nathan Cleary had a chance to level things in the final minute with a two-point field goal but decided to run the ball due to the pressure put on by him by the opposing defenders.

Match Summary

Brisbane Broncos 16 (Tries: Deine Mariner, Kotoni Staggs, Xavier Wilison; Goals: Adam Reynolds, Reece Walsh) defeated Penrith Panthers 14 (Tries: Paul Alamoti 2; Goals: Nathan Cleary; Conversions: Nathan Cleary)