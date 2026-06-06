The Broncos and Titans have confirmed their lineups for the match at Suncorp Stadium.
2026-06-06T09:30:00Z
MATCH IN PROGRESS
Suncorp Stadium
BRI
12
34:53
6
GLD
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
Here we go again !!
I picked the dragons to beat Brisbane and the titans r the next team thats we normally play sh#t against, to many mates against mates and not taking the game serious. After last week disaster hopefully they turn up an get there season into gear, BIGGEST THING FROM THE LAST COUPLE OF WEEKS, THEY HAVEN’T PLAYED AS A TEAM TIME TO TURN IT ON BOYZ.
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