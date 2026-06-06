The Broncos and Titans have confirmed their lineups for the match at Suncorp Stadium.

 2026-06-06T09:30:00Z 
MATCH IN PROGRESS
Suncorp Stadium
BRI   
12
34:53
6
   GLD
    #NRLBroncosTitans
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1Reece WalshReece Walsh
2Josiah KarapaniJosiah Karapani
3Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs
4Grant AndersonGrant Anderson
5Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars
6Tom DuffyTom Duffy
7Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds
8Preston RikiPreston Riki
9Cory PaixCory Paix
10Payne HaasPayne Haas
11Brendan PiakuraBrendan Piakura
12Jack GosiewskiJack Gosiewski
13Xavier WillisonXavier Willison
 INTERCHANGE
14Ben HuntBen Hunt
15Ben TaltyBen Talty
16Va'a SemuVa'a Semu
17Aublix TawhaAublix Tawha
18Ezra MamEzra Mam
19Hayze PerhamHayze Perham
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Keano KiniKeano Kini1
Jensen TaumoepeauJensen Taumoepeau2
Jojo FifitaJojo Fifita3
AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson4
Phillip SamiPhillip Sami5
Jayden CampbellJayden Campbell6
Zane HarrisonZane Harrison7
Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika8
Oliver PascoeOliver Pascoe9
T. Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui10
Arama HauArama Hau11
Beau FermorBeau Fermor12
Cooper BaiCooper Bai13
 INTERCHANGE
Kurtis MorrinKurtis Morrin14
Josh PatstonJosh Patston15
Chris RandallChris Randall16
Klese HaasKlese Haas17
Jaylan De GrootJaylan De Groot18
Luke SommertonLuke Sommerton19

1 COMMENT

  1. Here we go again !!
    I picked the dragons to beat Brisbane and the titans r the next team thats we normally play sh#t against, to many mates against mates and not taking the game serious. After last week disaster hopefully they turn up an get there season into gear, BIGGEST THING FROM THE LAST COUPLE OF WEEKS, THEY HAVEN’T PLAYED AS A TEAM TIME TO TURN IT ON BOYZ.

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