Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy has given the green light for Cameron Munster to make the move to the PNG Chiefs in 2028 if he chooses to do so.

Munster's manager, former NRL star Braith Anasta, confirmed the Storm has given its star five-eighth permission to speak with PNG for a potential move for their maiden endeavor in the NRL in 2028.

Bellamy was all praise for the work Munster has done in the purple colours, and won't stand in the way if he chooses to make the move to Port Moresby.

Munster is looking at "every option" to sort his future, especially given the tax-free dollars to incentivise players to make the switch to the Chiefs, which no-doubt will play a huge role in recruitment and retention for the early years at PNG.

Following the Storm's 28-26 loss to the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Bellamy admitted he would be "happy" for Munster to depart the club and he'll "go with his blessing" if that is what he wants for his future.

“At the end of the day my mentality on it — whether that's right, wrong or indifferent — but I think “Mun” has done a whole heap for our club and he's done it over a long period of time,” Bellamy said in his post-match press conference.

“He's been a wonderful player with our club. So if he sees that he wants to go to the team in Papua New Guinea, I'd be happy to let him go.

“Obviously there's other people in the club, our owners and our CEO and Frank (Ponissi) to make that decision. I don't know whether they'll be the same decision as me.

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“But he's done a lot for our club and been a valuable servant and very loyal. So if he wants to do that and that's going to help him in later life, well I'm willing to say ‘okay'.

“But again, there's going to have to be a bit of water to flow under the bridge before he actually goes there. We'll just see what happens.

“But I'll go on the record of saying if he wants to go and his family wants to go, he goes with my blessing.”

The Chiefs have already signed Jarome Luai, Alex Johnston, Connor Watson and English international Matty Lees for 2028, and have been heavily linked to Zac Lomax during the past week.

If the Chiefs pull off Munster and Lomax's signatures, it shapes a formidable cluster of players to build a champion side around.

Munster is set to return from knee surgery after the Storm's bye in Round 24.

His first match back is set to be a clash with the ladder-leading Panthers, with the Storm facing an uphill battle to keep its season alive.