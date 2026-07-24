Cameron Munster's player agent Braith Anasta has confirmed talks are underway with the PNG Chiefs, but clarified it doesn't mean Munster is a guarantee to leave the club.

The Queensland State of Origin captain has played the entirety of his career - 251 games - for the Storm dating back to his debut in 2014.

Despite receiving plenty of attention from other clubs over the years, and being linked heavily to the last two expansion clubs in the Dolphins and Perth Bears, he is still in Melbourne.

Contracted until the end of 2027, that club dropped a bombshell earlier this week by letting Munster negotiate early with the Chiefs.

Melbourne have made it clear they want to keep Munster, but are also willing to let him go if it's best for him, and have decided to give him a jump on negotiations ahead of the November 1 date he would have been able to.

Speaking on Triple M Radio, Anasta moved to clarify the situation of his star client.

"I obviously have to be careful because Cameron is my client and I have to protect him," Anasta said on air.

"At the end of the day, there is a level of interest there from PNG.

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"He can't talk to any clubs unless you get permission. We had to get permission from Melbourne and the NRL.

"There is no indication he is going to leave Melbourne, and Melbourne are still very much interested in keeping him.

"They have such a great relationship. Cameron and Melbourne, Cameron and Matty Tripp. They have so much mutual respect over so long now.

"He has had a number of offers of the years, big offers, lucrative offers, and he has stayed loyal.

"That's not to say he is going anywhere, but at the end of the day, there is a level of interest, we seeked (sic) permission, got permission, and there is a window there where we can talk to the Chiefs, and that's it."

Anasta went on to say Munster bleeds Melbourne and Queensland, but as with all of his clients, PNG and the dollars on offer could well be an option.

Munster could stand to make seven figures in PNG without the tax obligations present in Australia, with the Chiefs already having Jarome Luai, Alex Johnston, Matty Lees and Connor Watson locked in for season 1, while they are also in talks with Joseph Manu and Zac Lomax.

In the case of other contracted players with no permission from their current clubs, they will need to wait until November 1 to commence negotiations.