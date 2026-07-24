Even after winning the Dally M medal at halfback, Sharks star Nicho Hynes is never able to escape constant media and social media scrutiny.

"He's not a halfback", "he should play fullback again", "move him to 13". Just three exampled of the lazy rhetoric echo'ed by fans who heard some guy say something on a podcast once.

Pause for irony and shameless self plug - check out the Fins Up Podcast on Spotify if you get a chance.

Braydon Trindall, despite leading the competition with 23 try assists, still isn't seen as an elite half. This despite the fact many have him sitting top three in the Dally M count.

A Sharks group I am apart of even ran a poll on whether or not Trindall should be replaced by fill in Niwhai Puru before the finals.

11 people (albeit of well over 400 responses) voted yes. The fact anyone voted yes beggars belief, but moving on.

Simply put, no halves combination in the competition is judged as harshly as the Cronulla duo.

Well, I'm here today to proclaim that they are the form halves combo in the world of rugby league now.

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Just quickly, I posted this very statement on X (formerly Twitter) and copped the usual "no way" responses but not one single reply could post an alternate duo. Even when pushed, repeatedly.

Trust me when I say that no one in the world suffers more frustration at the hands of the Cronulla Sharks than I do.

The saying is to hate something you need to love it. Well, I really love the Sharks. At times, I really hate them.

The past three weeks, since the bye, though, there is not a negative word you can utter when it comes to Nicholas Hynes and Braydon Trindall.

Hynes has two tries, five try assists, and has kicked 19 from 22 goals, including a perfect 15/15 across the past two weeks.

His boot was the difference in their most recent win over the Knights where his opposite, Kalyn Ponga, kicked only one conversion from four attempts.

During that same time Trindall has produced a try, six try assists and has routinely kicked teams off the park.

Coincidentally, or not so coincidentally, the sharp rise in form for both halves has lined up perfectly with the return of Sharks assistant coach Frédéric Michalak.

He officially started the day before the Sharks trip to Brisbane, so probably can't take much credit there, but in the two games he has certainly overseen, the halves has been breathtaking.

Those who aren't aware, Michalak is a French rugby legend. 77 caps for France and 436 points give him a host of records for his nation.

He was also the Sharks kicking and skills consultant in 2022, where he mentored the Sharks halves combination.

That was the year in which Nicho Hynes won the Dally M medal.

Three weeks ago I wrote that the Sharks needed a fresh face who brought with him new ideas.

I also said that Hynes and Trindall were the same player and a tough decision was brewing as playing two halves with the same role wouldn't work long-term.

It seems as though I was a week too impatient as Michalak now has both halves humming. They're also playing very distinct, and different roles.

Pay no attention to the numbers on the back. Trindall is the main kicking option and Hynes is the more dangerous running threat.

Hynes kicking game has improved out of sight since Michalak's arrival also. Both from the tee and in general play. I swear he's gained an extra 10/15 metres distance.

I also swear that both Hynes and Trindall have added a yard of pace over the past three weeks.

Trindall had two try saving tackles to his name against the Dolphins. I thought Jamayne Isaako was surely going to score on both occassions.

Hynes had a try saver of his own this past weekend despite being on the opposite side of the field.

I'm not sure whether it's just they're feeling good after the bye, are injury free or what has happened, but it is absolutely noticeable.

Of course the Sharks true tests are to come. We all know this version of the Sharks has the ability to plunder all in front of them, only to fall short against the true elite sides.

That said, they can only beat what is in front of them and since the Roound 17 bye they're batting at 100.

Manly, at 4 Pines Park will be a real litmus test.

The Sharks enter as favourites but have a historically terrible record against their old rivals at Brookvale Oval.

If they're serious, they'll beat the Tom Trbojevic-less Sea Eagles on the back of their halves being dominant.

Not to say that this weekend's fixture will define their season of course, but a loss would fuel the critics. Especially for Hynes.

That won't happen though if Monsieur Michalak has anything to do with it.

Of course there are numerous others responsible for the Sharks uptick in form but it's hard to ignore the fact Hynes looks very familiar to his 2022 Dally M winning self.

The Sharks title tilt, like most other clubs, comes down to the form of their halves pairing.

Right now they are the hot hands in the competition.

Whether or not that continue at the pointy end of the season could be greatest test for the halves whisperer!