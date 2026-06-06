A group of NRL players, including current and former State of Origin representatives, have met with ARLC chairman Peter V'landys to discuss growing concerns surrounding the competition's expanded six-again rule.

The expansion of scenarios in which referees can award a set restart has increased the speed of matches and contributed to larger scorelines across the competition. However, some players feel the changes have come at a cost.

News Corp revealed the meeting took place amid increasing frustration from players over the way set restarts are being applied, with many believing the rule changes have dramatically altered the nature of the game.

The concerns are reflected in a recent Rugby League Players Association survey, which found 84 per cent of players believe referees are having a greater impact on match results this season than they did in 2025.

The poll also highlighted broader concerns about the direction of the game. Many players reported feeling more susceptible to injury due to increased fatigue caused by the relentless pace of matches under the current rules.

Almost 40 per cent of players surveyed said the changes had made the game less enjoyable, while only 12.5 per cent believed the current style of play was more enjoyable than previous seasons.

The latest high-profile players to publicly voice their frustrations were Melbourne Storm stars Cameron Munster and Jahrome Hughes.

Speaking on their podcast, the pair admitted they were often confused by six-again decisions, with Munster comparing the modern game to touch football due to the speed and continuous nature of play.

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While the outcome of the meeting with V'landys remains unknown, the fact that discussions took place is significant. It suggests the game's leadership is willing to listen to player feedback as concerns continue to grow around the impact of the rule changes.

Whether that ultimately leads to adjustments or a return to previous interpretations remains to be seen, but the conversation has now reached the highest levels of the sport.