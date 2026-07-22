This week in the NSW Cup and QLD Cup saw Talatau Amone continue to strike for Wynnum Manly as he searches for an NRL return after years in exile. We also saw big scorelines with Townsville and Central QLD firing home big attacking performances.

While in NSW, Manly's struggles continue after another big defeat as Javon Andrews continues his bid to replace Jarome Luai in 2027.

Amone's NRL audition continues to flourish

A fortnight ago, we touched on Talatau Amone's comeback to the QLD Cup after years in exile following his dismissal at the Dragons in 2023 and subsequent criminal convictions.

After a bye last week, the 54-game NRL player made a lethal statement in Wynnum Manly's huge win over Ipswich.

The Tongan World Cup representative was in everything, scoring a great solo try while utilising his excellent short kicking game as the Seagulls toyed with the Jets in a ruthless first half. His running game has never been questioned, and his ability to show-and-go was on display in this Sunday afternoon contest.

RELATED: Two clubs set to chase Amone

There were some whimpers around Kougari Oval in the latter stages when he went off the field clutching his shoulder. But reports from the ground and the Q+ broadcast suggest it was just a stinger and he will continue to present his case for an NRL revival in the coming weeks.

Whilst his talent has never been questioned, his off-field record and character issues show why he has been a risk for NRL clubs since his termination. But with the need for players as more teams enter the competition, talents like Amone will be in high demand for clubs needing to fill their rosters in 2027 and beyond.

Loading matchup…

Why Manly are in massive trouble going forward

Clubs generally use the NSW Cup to start blooding the next generation. But what if that doesn't happen and the external recruitment fails to fire a single shot?

You become the 2026 Manly Sea Eagles who sunk to new depths with a 40-0 defeat at the hands of the Panthers. Despite claiming a first-round win, Manly have dropped their last 16 outings and are in danger of becoming the worst NSW Cup side since the 2012 Western Suburbs Magpies side.

It's a subject that has since been compounded by their Jersey Flegg side only claiming four wins on the year and sitting at the bottom of the table. In a saving grace, their U19 SG Ball side did qualify for the preliminary final, but those players are slowly integrating into these struggling sides above.

The lack of recruitment for this side has meant that when the NRL side is taking what's left of the Cup squad (players such as Josh Feledy and Jackson Shereb), you're essentially running a bare-bones NSW Cup lineup that has been dominated by every team in the competition, with big scores regularly conceded this season.

It's interesting to note that the collapse in Manly's junior talents coincides with the departure of Scott Fulton and his recruitment and pathway team from the club.

Five of their last six NRL debutants (Lehi Hopoate, Simione Laifai, Caleb Navale, Jamie Humphreys and Clayton Faulalo) were all scouted or signed by the old regime.

Since Fulton's departure in acrimonious circumstances, the likes of the Fainu's and Kaeo Weekes have bolted out the door and become stars in new environments.

It's a sore subject for Manly supporters at the moment with their juniors seemingly struggling to find a footing. If the results continue, it's not just the NRL squad that needs significant resources ploughed into it; the pathways are next on the agenda for the club.

Other Talking Points

After a quiet NRL cameo by his lofty standards, Trai Fuller bounced back with an impressive performance in Redcliffe's 28-14 win over the Sunshine Coast.

The dynamic fullback was in everything as the Dolphins bounced back in style; Fuller had four linebreaks and busted seven tackles in a strong showing, whilst backrower Brian Pouniu also pressed his claims for further honours with a strong performance for the Dolphins.

The Central QLD Capras have hit form at the right end of the season with a 54-24 smashing of the Tweed Seagulls. A pair of forwards really set Rockhampton alight with sensational performances.

Former Raider Tane Kirona stole the show with over 200 metres, 15 tackle breaks, three offloads and over 30 tackles in an impressive individual performance. Meanwhile, former PNG international Nixon Putt also managed a powerful performance, running for over 250 metres, a linebreak and five offloads as he pushed for a potential maiden contract with the PNG Chiefs in 2028.

In another high-quality game, Wests kept their top-five hopes alive with a high-scoring win over the Bulldogs at Belmore. Javon Andrews continued to push his case to be the lead candidate to replace Jarome Luai, having four try assists and four linebreak assists in a commanding display in the seven jumper.

For the Bulldogs, the recently retired Marcelo Montoya finished with a bang, scoring a try and having two linebreaks in a solid display for the club as he moves into a coaching capacity.

Over in Canberra, Souths rebounded with a 30-20 victory over the ever-improving Canberra Raiders. The match was notable for the return of Isaiah Tass. The 26-year-old has missed the entire season to date after rupturing his ACL in a post-season knockout tournament in QLD. He got through 60 minutes on his return and ran for over 120 metres in a solid display.

NSW Cup Round 20 Results



Roosters 27 def Storm 18

Warriors 31 def Dragons 26

Penrith 40 def Manly 0

Newcastle 16 def Newtown 14

Souths 30 def Canberra 20

Wests 36 def Canterbury 30

QLD Cup Round 18 Results



Redcliffe 28 def Sunshine Coast 14

Norths 20 def Northern Pride 14

Central QLD 54 def Tweed 24

Townsville 64 def PNG 16

Wynnum 52 def Ipswich 22

Next week is an exciting week for the QLD Cup with games heading to rural areas for the annual Country Week. Matches will be played in Roma, Innisfail, Gympie, Blackwater, Clermont, Ayr and Warwick. If you live in those towns or surrounding areas, make sure to get along for a fun afternoon of football.

For more analysis and takes on the week that was in the NSW Cup and QLD Cup, The League Scene's lower grade wrap drops at 6pm every Wednesday night.