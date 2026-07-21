Talatau Amone is inching closer to a return to the NRL, with Nine.com.au revealing two clubs are circling the exiled NRL half following his arrival in the QLD Cup.

The rising star was de-registered by the NRL following a guilty verdict of assault in Wollongong in 2022 while contracted at the St George Illawarra Dragons.

He narrowly escaped jail time for the incident, while also finding himself in trouble in 2024 for allegedly spitting in a woman's face, adding an extra two years to his community corrections order.

Amone was cleared in 2026 to return to local footy at Western Suburbs Devils, but was quickly snapped up by the Wynnum Manly Seagulls.

Since his QLD Cup start, he has been tearing it up in the Sunshine State competition, despite not playing in the NRL since September 2023.

It is understood two teams are keeping a keen eye on Amone, and could be willing to offer a train-and-trial contract for next season if his form continues to elevate.

Amone showed glimpses of becoming a star half for the Red V before his contract was torn up, with a damaging right foot step and controlled kicking game in his arsenal.

The emerging problem for Amone is whether the NRL will give clubs the green light for a contract lodge in 2027.

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The talented 24-year-old could be worth rolling the dice for, and held down the Tongan halfback jersey in 2022 before his de-registering.

Amone has only played two matches for the Seagulls and already notched up seven try assists, suggesting he hasn't skipped a beat since being out of the game.

Playing 54 games for the Red V since his NRL debut in 2021, Amone came through the Steelers ranks with fellow Wollongong juniors Jayden Sullivan and Tyrell Sloan.

The Devils junior also bided his time playing local rugby in Kiama before getting clearance to return to rugby league.