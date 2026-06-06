The Manly Sea Eagles are closing in on locking down Clayton Faulalo beyond next year after a breakout season has skyrocketed his stocks.

The 26-year-old outside back is free to negotiate with rivals on November 1 this year for a contract in 2028, with Code Sports reporting that Manly are keen to get a deal done.

Reuben Garrick's departure from the Northern Beaches at the end of 2026 increases his odds massively of securing a starting spot next year, with a star-studded back line currently keeping him out when everyone is fit.

It seemed to be a left-field move by Kieran Foran to name Faulalo at fullback to cover for the injured Tom Trbojevic, given Lehi Hopoate and Tolutau Koula can slot in at the back with ease and have runs on the board.

Since then, Faulalo has been a breakout star and emerged as a long-term fullback option for the club, recording six tries, seven line-breaks, six try assists, busting 30 tackles and averaging 153 running metres in his matches in his nine appearances in 2026.

Faulalo has shown promise for some time despite being a late bloomer. In 2023 he scored 29 tries in 24 matches for Manly's reserve grade outfit, securing him a spot in the NSW Cup Team of the Year. The following year Faulalo added to his impressive record, totalling 53 tries in 60 NSW Cup games for the Sea Eagles.

The Sea Eagles are soaring following a shaky start to their 2026 campaign, sitting in fourth place, and welcoming the luxury of a bye this weekend.

The club will return against the Bulldogs the following week and welcome back Tom Trbojevic from a length lay-off with a hamstring injury.