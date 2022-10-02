The Penrith Panthers have put on one of the most dominant grand final displays in recent memory to win their second straight premiership.

In front of a sold out crowd at Homebush which featured more Eels fans than it did Panthers ones, it was one-way traffic for all but the first ten minutes of the clash.

The Eels came out of the gates strongly and were able to match the intensity of Penrith for a brief period, but the first try to Stephen Crichton saw Penrith unleash.

The men from the foot of the mountains quickly gained the ascendancy over the match on the back of their ruck speed and defensive dominance, with the Eels quickly finding themselves unable to keep pace.

Tries to Brian To'o and Scott Sorensen would follow within the opening half hour of the match, with the Panthers holding 61 per cent possession as they took an 18-0 lead into halftime, the Eels barely having challenged the line of the blue and gold at any point during the opening 40 minutes of the decider.

The halftime break would be followed by controversy, with Penrith scoring the first try despite appeals for an obstruction as Mitchell Moses appeared to make a defensive decision on Viliame Kikau who had attempted to run through the line.

It was a try which seemed to break the backs of the Eels, with some of the intensity that had shaped the first half going out of the contest, and Penrith sitting ahead by 24 points to nil.

Brian To'o and Dylan Edwards continued to lead the way for the Panthers early in their sets, while the forwards dominated and Nathan Cleary controlled the kicking game.

When Charlie Staines crossed with just 20 minutes to play, the game was all but over as the Panthers wound the clock down ahead of lifting the premiership.

More controversy marred the second half with a series of captain's challenges, but in the end, little was going to stand in the way of the men from the foot of the mountains.

Parramatta would ultimately grab a late consolation try through Clint Gutherson, before the following set brought another. Mitchell Moses sparked it in mid-field, with Jakob Arthur being the beneficiary at the other end.

Match Summary

Penrith Panthers 28 (Try: Stephen Crichton, Brian To'o [2], Scott Sorensen, Charlie Staines; Conversions: Nathan Cleary 3/5, Penalty Goals: Nathan Cleary 1/1) defeat Parramatta Eels 6 (Tries: Clint Gutherson, Jakob Arthur; Conversion: Mitchell Moses 2/2)