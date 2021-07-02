With the world still under the constraints of the noxious COVID pandemic, organisers of this season’s Rugby League World Cup are yet to make a call on whether the tournament will go ahead at all.

According to Sky Sports, said supervisors have delayed their decision as to whether they will proceed with the global competition that is set to kick-off in Newcastle, England in just over 100-days.

As overall fancies Australia and New Zealand are yet to commit to attending the tournament, the collective supervisors of the ‘pinnacle event in Rugby League’ have been forced to wait before confirming or cancelling the competition.

“Our primary focus remains to deliver the Rugby League World Cup this year, as planned, and constructive progress has been made this week,” the organisers said in a statement.

“We are realistic about the complex challenges we are facing in these unprecedented times, including the international travel arrangements and quarantining of athletes and staff from the Southern Hemisphere.

“In the interests of delivering clarity and certainty to everyone involved in staging the tournament, a final decision will be made as soon as possible.

“However, we have made it clear that our decision making will not be dictated by deadlines if further consideration is required.”

As NRL clubs are reported to be less than keen for their players and staff to face quarantining periods upon their return, the tournament is effectively sitting on a knife-edge.

Should an agreement between governing bodies and clubs fail to be created, then there is a likelihood that the entire tournament will be postponed for 12-months.

Although the ARL and NZRL commissions are still yet to be convinced of the merits of long-distance travel, fellow competitiors – such as Kristian Woolf‘s Tongan team – are reportedly champing at the bit for the competition’s commencement.

“When I speak to people this side of the world there’s a real positivity about it going ahead; when I speak to people on the other side of the world there is definitely a lot more hesitation,” Woolf said.

“We need someone to come out and actually make a decision and we can either prepare for it – which is what we’re all trying to do at the moment – or move on. My personal preference, from a Tongan point of view, is that it goes ahead.

“The majority of Tongan players will be coming from the NRL and I have no hesitation in saying they would have no dramas with that whatsoever. I also know how much our players love being in camp together and, if they had to make some sacrifices, it wouldn’t worry them. They love being together.

“It’s more than just about Tonga, it’s about a number of nations and there’s a lot of things to be considered.”

Should the the five-week, 16-team and 31-game tournament go ahead, it will see the 11-time champion Kangaroos defend the title they claimed in 2017 after defeating England at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium.